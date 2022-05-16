Angus schoolboy tracked down stolen Airpods to Cash Converters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angus schoolboy tracked down stolen Airpods to Cash Converters

By Jamie Buchan
May 16 2022, 10.30am
The David Lloyd gym in Monifieth.
The airpods were taken from the David Lloyd gym in Monifieth

A schoolboy tracked down his stolen Apple Airpods to a Cash Converters store, after confronting the thief on his doorstep.

The 14-year-old turned detective after his sought-after earbuds were swiped from the David Lloyd gym in Monifieth.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard the youngster used a built-in tracking device to locate the pods at a house in Broughty Ferry.

But the occupant Richard Grieve told the boy he didn’t know what he was talking about.

Later, the teenager used the tracking app again and found his Airpods were being offered for sale at a nearby Cash Converter branch.

Tracking app

A solicitor for 36-year-old Grieve attended court on Thursday and tendered a plea of guilty to a charge of theft on January 20.

The case was heard in Grieve’s absence.

The David Lloyd Dundee club

Solicitor Keith Sim, defending, said: “The position is that Mr Grieve found these Airpods in the changing room at the David Lloyd gym.

“He picked them up and took them home.”

He said: “The pods were owned by a 14-year-old boy who tracked them through the Find My Phone app to Mr Grieve’s home address, where he lives with his grandparents.

“Mr Grieve denied all knowledge.

“And then he got rid of them by selling them.”

Mr Sim said: “Again, the tracking app was used and the young man found his Airpods at a Cash Converters.

“Staff at the shop returned them to him, so there was no ultimate loss to the complainer.”

Background of substance misuse

The court heard that the earbuds may have fallen out of the boy’s rucksack, when they were placed in a gym locker that wasn’t secure.

Grieve, of Castleroy Road, Broughty Ferry, had battled substance misuse and mental health issues, said Mr Sim.

“He has kept himself out of trouble until this happened,” said Mr Sim.

“If he had answered the door and simply said ‘yes, I’ve got them. I picked them up,’ then the matter maybe wouldn’t have been reported to police.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentence until June 23 for background reports.

