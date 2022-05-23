Fife dangerous driver had bought car to drive to Iraq to see Covid-stricken parents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Fife dangerous driver had bought car to drive to Iraq to see Covid-stricken parents

By Kirsty McIntosh
May 23 2022, 3.21pm
Hamza Baki.
Hamza Baki.

A taxi driver who tailgated and undertook on a major Fife road was planning driving his newly-bought Skoda to Iraq to visit his dying parents.

Hamza Baki was driving the vehicle from Stirling, where he had bought it with the intention of motoring nearly 4000 miles to his home country,

However, he became enraged with another motorist who he believed was hogging the overtaking lane on the A92.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court the 51-year-old admitted driving dangerously in May last year.

Parents had Covid

Solicitor Laura McLaughlin said Baki intended to drive the Skoda Octavia on the 60-plus hour journey from his home in Glenrothes, to Iraq.

He said: “Mr Baki was driving back from Stirling with a vehicle he had purchased.

“The vehicle had been purchased with the intent of driving it to Iraq, where he’s from, as his parents were very unwell in hospital with Covid.

“He was anxious to get home to make the arrangements.”

She added both parents had later passed away.

Dangerous driving

The court heard Baki came up behind another motorist on the northbound carriageway near Glenrothes.

Fiscal depute Jill Currie said at the time of the incident it was raining heavily and visibility was poor.

She said: “At 3.20pm witness Adam was driving his black BMW north in lane two when he became aware of the accused driving very close behind him and flashing his headlights.

“Mr Adam ignored this and continued to pass a slower moving HGV.

“Having only just passed the HGV, the accused pulled into lane one and passed Mr Adam by utilising lane one.

“Having passed Mr Adam, he pulled directly in front of him in lane two, narrowly missing the front of Mr Adam’s car.

“Mr Adam was forced to brake sharply to avoid a collision as a result of the near miss.

“The accused continued in lane two and braked sharply, braking so sharply he almost came to a halt.

“Mr Adam was forced to brake further.

“The accused then drove off but was seen on dashcam gesticulating to the driver behind him.”

Accused will lose job

Ms McLaughlin said: “He was driving in the fast lane and formed the impression that Mr Adam was holding in the fast lane – there were opportunities to pull in and he did not.

“Whilst overtaking the lorry, Mr Adam applied his brake – he felt Mr Adam was goading him.”

She said Baki accepted his driving was below par but said his behaviour was “out of character”.

She added he works as a taxi driver in the capital and will lose his job as a result of his conviction.

Baki, of Ivanhoe Drive, Glenrothes, admitted driving dangerously in inclement weather conditions on the A92 between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes on May 24 last year.

Sheriff James Williamson banned him from driving for 18 months and ordered him to sit the extended driving test.

He also fined him £375.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier