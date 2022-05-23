Thousands raised to help terminally ill Dundee woman Sophy Mitchell complete bucket list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thousands raised to help terminally ill Dundee woman Sophy Mitchell complete bucket list

By Lindsey Hamilton
May 23 2022, 3.29pm Updated: May 23 2022, 3.42pm
Sophy Mitchell hopes to tick off some items on her bucket list.
Sophy Mitchell hopes to tick off some items on her bucket list.

Hundreds of donations have been made to help a 30-year-old Dundee woman with terminal cancer complete her bucket list.

Sophy Mitchell was told last week her cervical cancer has now spread to her bones, and she has just six months to live.

She told The Courier she wants to keep smiling until the end and plans to tick as many things as possible off her wish list.

Inspired by her bravery, friend and colleague Megan Sanderson has launched a fundraising page to help pay for Sophy and husband Kevin enjoy the time they have left together.

Champagne, lobster and Loose Women

More than £8,000 was raised in the first three days after the crowdfunder launched.

Sophy, from Hilltown, is too unwell to realise her original dreams of visiting Mexico and touring America but hopes to do some sightseeing closer to home.

Her original bucket list included her desire to appear on daytime TV show Loose Women, which she hopes can still become reality.

Sophy is undergoing treatment in Ninewells Hospital.

Sophy, a learning and digital resources specialist with Dundee and Angus College, said: “I just want to make as many memories as possible with my husband Kevin, dog Coco and the rest of my family.

“Now I’m too sore so we’re planning to get a camper van and go closer by.

“I’d love to stay in some five star hotels close to home in places like Gleneagles Hotel and enjoy plenty of fine dining – and I’d still love to appear on Loose Women.”

Sophy Mitchell with husband Kevin and dog Coco.
Sophy Mitchell with husband Kevin and dog Coco.

Sophy was diagnosed with cervical cancer on April 29 – only a couple of weeks after she returned from a holiday in Benidorm with Kevin, mum Sandra Shand and best friend Stephanie Henderson.

Her cancer is terminal but she is being given radiotherapy treatment at Ninewells Hospital to prolong her life for as long as possible.

“I want to go on dog walks, laugh every day with my nearest and dearest and have a few more trips with my best friends,” the former Morgan Academy pupil said.

“I can’t wait to make some memories after treatment. I am so ready for posh hotels, afternoon teas, champagne and lobster.”

Sophy managed to have a day out on Sunday visiting a restaurant with Kevin and other relatives.

Sophy and Kevin enjoyed a day out of hospital on Sunday.

She said: “It was amazing day out – it was a lovely surprise and very much appreciated.

“I’m looking forward to a summer of much more of the same.”

Sophy added she has been “overwhelmed” by the support offered to her since she told her story last week.

I am so so grateful,” she said.

“Words will never be enough to say thanks to everyone who has sent gifts, handed food in, sent cards and handed meals into my flat for Kevin and mum.

“Everyone is going above and beyond.”

A donation can be made at gofundme.com/f/sophys-dreams

