Thousands raised to help terminally ill Dundee woman Sophy Mitchell complete bucket list

Hundreds of donations have been made to help a 30-year-old Dundee woman with terminal cancer complete her bucket list.

Sophy Mitchell was told last week her cervical cancer has now spread to her bones, and she has just six months to live.

She told The Courier she wants to keep smiling until the end and plans to tick as many things as possible off her wish list.

Inspired by her bravery, friend and colleague Megan Sanderson has launched a fundraising page to help pay for Sophy and husband Kevin enjoy the time they have left together.

Champagne, lobster and Loose Women

More than £8,000 was raised in the first three days after the crowdfunder launched.

Sophy, from Hilltown, is too unwell to realise her original dreams of visiting Mexico and touring America but hopes to do some sightseeing closer to home.

Her original bucket list included her desire to appear on daytime TV show Loose Women, which she hopes can still become reality.

Sophy, a learning and digital resources specialist with Dundee and Angus College, said: “I just want to make as many memories as possible with my husband Kevin, dog Coco and the rest of my family.

“Now I’m too sore so we’re planning to get a camper van and go closer by.

“I’d love to stay in some five star hotels close to home in places like Gleneagles Hotel and enjoy plenty of fine dining – and I’d still love to appear on Loose Women.”

Sophy was diagnosed with cervical cancer on April 29 – only a couple of weeks after she returned from a holiday in Benidorm with Kevin, mum Sandra Shand and best friend Stephanie Henderson.

Her cancer is terminal but she is being given radiotherapy treatment at Ninewells Hospital to prolong her life for as long as possible.

“I want to go on dog walks, laugh every day with my nearest and dearest and have a few more trips with my best friends,” the former Morgan Academy pupil said.

“I can’t wait to make some memories after treatment. I am so ready for posh hotels, afternoon teas, champagne and lobster.”

Sophy managed to have a day out on Sunday visiting a restaurant with Kevin and other relatives.

She said: “It was amazing day out – it was a lovely surprise and very much appreciated.

“I’m looking forward to a summer of much more of the same.”

Sophy added she has been “overwhelmed” by the support offered to her since she told her story last week.

I am so so grateful,” she said.

“Words will never be enough to say thanks to everyone who has sent gifts, handed food in, sent cards and handed meals into my flat for Kevin and mum.

“Everyone is going above and beyond.”

A donation can be made at gofundme.com/f/sophys-dreams