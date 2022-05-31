Fife farm worker admits rapes, sexual assault and abuse of three women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife farm worker admits rapes, sexual assault and abuse of three women

By Dave Finlay
May 31 2022, 1.00pm Updated: May 31 2022, 1.56pm
Bertorelli followed one of his victims to Dunfermline police station.
Bertorelli followed one of his victims to Dunfermline police station.

A former farm worker who raped three women during a catalogue of violence and abuse will be jailed.

One woman woke up to find Luke Bertorelli having sex with her and after she shouted “no” at him he told her he “deserved it”.

Bertorelli, 23, also photographed his sexual abuse of a drunk victim, who was left feeling sick after she discovered the picture on his mobile phone.

The rapist contacted one of his victims after he discovered two of the women had spoken to police and told her: “If they come asking you questions, don’t say a f***ing word. I’ll pay you.”

Bertorelli, formerly of Grange Road, Dunfermline, admitted 11 offences, including three charges of rape, sexual assault, assault and abusive behaviour, when he appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The crimes were committed between March 2017 and February last year at addresses in Dunfermline, High Valleyfield, Blairgowrie and Edinburgh.

Three victims

The court heard Bertorelli had raped his first victim after she rejected his advances, telling to stop.

She used her hands and elbows to try and push her attacker off but he put an arm across her torso to restrict her movement.

The court heard Bertorelli had also destroyed the woman’s make-up and used it to write the words “cheating bitch” on furniture.

He subjected a second woman to verbal abuse and later bombarded her with phone calls.

He damaged her car by kicking it and cut up her clothes and threw her shoes in the bin.

On one occasion she was driving her car when she realised he was following her.

He only drove away when she drove to Dunfermline police station.

The court heard the third woman was also subjected to verbal abuse by Bertorelli.

She was left feeling paranoid by his behaviour.

She found a photograph on his phone of her asleep, with fluid on her face and t-shirt and he told her he had sexually attacked and degraded her.

Remanded and sentence deferred

Defence counsel Mark Stewart QC said Bertorelli had written a note indicating he was “extremely sorry for his offending behaviour”.

Lord Sandison placed Bertorelli on the Sex Offenders Register and deferred sentence for the preparation of a background report.

The judge told him he would be remanded in custody before sentencing on June 29 at the High Court in Lanark.

