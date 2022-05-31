Fife farm worker admits rapes, sexual assault and abuse of three women

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former farm worker who raped three women during a catalogue of violence and abuse will be jailed.

One woman woke up to find Luke Bertorelli having sex with her and after she shouted “no” at him he told her he “deserved it”.

Bertorelli, 23, also photographed his sexual abuse of a drunk victim, who was left feeling sick after she discovered the picture on his mobile phone.

The rapist contacted one of his victims after he discovered two of the women had spoken to police and told her: “If they come asking you questions, don’t say a f***ing word. I’ll pay you.”

Bertorelli, formerly of Grange Road, Dunfermline, admitted 11 offences, including three charges of rape, sexual assault, assault and abusive behaviour, when he appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The crimes were committed between March 2017 and February last year at addresses in Dunfermline, High Valleyfield, Blairgowrie and Edinburgh.

Three victims

The court heard Bertorelli had raped his first victim after she rejected his advances, telling to stop.

She used her hands and elbows to try and push her attacker off but he put an arm across her torso to restrict her movement.

The court heard Bertorelli had also destroyed the woman’s make-up and used it to write the words “cheating bitch” on furniture.

He subjected a second woman to verbal abuse and later bombarded her with phone calls.

He damaged her car by kicking it and cut up her clothes and threw her shoes in the bin.

On one occasion she was driving her car when she realised he was following her.

He only drove away when she drove to Dunfermline police station.

The court heard the third woman was also subjected to verbal abuse by Bertorelli.

She was left feeling paranoid by his behaviour.

She found a photograph on his phone of her asleep, with fluid on her face and t-shirt and he told her he had sexually attacked and degraded her.

Remanded and sentence deferred

Defence counsel Mark Stewart QC said Bertorelli had written a note indicating he was “extremely sorry for his offending behaviour”.

Lord Sandison placed Bertorelli on the Sex Offenders Register and deferred sentence for the preparation of a background report.

The judge told him he would be remanded in custody before sentencing on June 29 at the High Court in Lanark.