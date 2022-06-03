Dundee cocaine dealer snared after sniffer dogs help police in city raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Dundee cocaine dealer snared after sniffer dogs help police in city raid

By Ross Gardiner
June 3 2022, 10.00am Updated: June 3 2022, 10.29am
Jordan Dandie.
Jordan Dandie.

A Dundee cocaine dealer will be sentenced next month after sniffer dogs helped catch him with thousands of pounds worth of the Class A drug.

Jordan Dandie appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit being concerned in the supply of the controlled substance.

Officers went to the 34-year-old’s home in Pitkerro Road on February 2 last year to execute a search warrant.

They arrived at 9pm with dog handlers and cautioned Dandie, who they found inside.

Sniffer dogs quickly uncovered Dandie’s illicit stash and police were able to seize a quantity of cocaine, which they valued at being worth in excess of £5,500.

As well as the drugs, police found digital scales, bags and tubs as well as multiple mobile phones and tick lists.

All of these items, along with the drugs, have now been forfeited.

Furthermore, police found a four figure sum of cash inside the property, split between various tins and hidden elsewhere.

‘Serious’ offence

Dandie’s solicitor Billy Rennie explained to Dundee Sheriff Court his client has recently been working in Manchester, London and Portsmouth.

Mr Rennie said: “He has a very limited record.

“He accepts the charge is serious.”

A woman also appeared in the dock with Dandie but she was acquitted of her involvement in the enterprise as her not guilty plea was accepted.

Sheriff Paul Brown asked for the Crown to provide an exact weight of how much cocaine was found within the property.

He deferred sentencing for a social work report and fixed a proceeds of crime hearing to take place when Dandie returns to court on July 7.

Releasing him on bail, the sheriff said: “I’m sure you understand this is a serious offence.”

