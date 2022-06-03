Dundee cocaine dealer snared after sniffer dogs help police in city raid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee cocaine dealer will be sentenced next month after sniffer dogs helped catch him with thousands of pounds worth of the Class A drug.

Jordan Dandie appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit being concerned in the supply of the controlled substance.

Officers went to the 34-year-old’s home in Pitkerro Road on February 2 last year to execute a search warrant.

They arrived at 9pm with dog handlers and cautioned Dandie, who they found inside.

Sniffer dogs quickly uncovered Dandie’s illicit stash and police were able to seize a quantity of cocaine, which they valued at being worth in excess of £5,500.

As well as the drugs, police found digital scales, bags and tubs as well as multiple mobile phones and tick lists.

All of these items, along with the drugs, have now been forfeited.

Furthermore, police found a four figure sum of cash inside the property, split between various tins and hidden elsewhere.

‘Serious’ offence

Dandie’s solicitor Billy Rennie explained to Dundee Sheriff Court his client has recently been working in Manchester, London and Portsmouth.

Mr Rennie said: “He has a very limited record.

“He accepts the charge is serious.”

A woman also appeared in the dock with Dandie but she was acquitted of her involvement in the enterprise as her not guilty plea was accepted.

Sheriff Paul Brown asked for the Crown to provide an exact weight of how much cocaine was found within the property.

He deferred sentencing for a social work report and fixed a proceeds of crime hearing to take place when Dandie returns to court on July 7.

Releasing him on bail, the sheriff said: “I’m sure you understand this is a serious offence.”