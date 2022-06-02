St Andrews man fined for mocking transgender love rival on Facebook

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A jilted man who mocked his transgender love rival with a derogatory remark on Facebook has been fined.

Ryan Nellies was convicted of an offence “aggravated by prejudice relating to sexual orientation” and fined £270 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The charge stated that he blamed the trans woman for the breakdown of his relationship “and referred to her as a manny with a f****”.

Nellies, 25, from St Andrews, posted offensive messages after being dumped by his teenage girlfriend Megan Alsop.

Fiscal depute Sarah High told the court that a public Facebook post written by Nellies was spotted by Ms Alsop’s new partner.

She said Nellies blamed the partner for his relationship ending and referred to her as “a manny with a f*****”.

“The witness was offended but did not report it to police at that time.”

Creepy messages

On November 23, last year, messages were exchanged between the accused and Miss Alsop on Facebook Messenger.

Nellies wrote: “Nothing stops till you stop.

“I asked you multiple times to stop as youse were destroying our family and you never, so why should I?”

Nellies sent creepy messages to his estranged girlfriend where he gave a clear indication that he or someone else had been closely watching her.

He was able to say what colour of jumper she had changed into, how she was sitting, and made mention of where her car had been parked.

“It made her believe the accused had somebody watching her,” the prosecutor told the court. Nellies sent 14 messages and called Miss Alsop “disgusting” and “a selfish a*******”.

Feelings of ‘rawness’

Solicitor Jim Laverty, defending, said: “Mr Nellies was in a relationship with Miss Alsop. The breakdown was the result of the individual mentioned in charge one.

“They were a close work colleague and friend of Mr Nellies and there was a real feeling he had been let down – not only by his partner, but by a very close friend.

“The complainer in charge one is in the course of transitioning and Mr Nellies was concerned about the relationship between the parties, and the misuse of cannabis.”

Mr Laverty told the court: “He can only offer as an explanation for the messages the rawness of feeling he was undergoing at this particular time.

“It is fair to say he felt he had been undermined, not only by a personal friend, but also his partner as it all seems to have been going on behind his back.

“The Facebook post on November 11 was explaining why he and Miss Alsop were no longer together. He apologises for any hurt or inconvenience caused.”

‘A time of turmoil’

Sheriff James Macdonald told Nellies: “It is clear that these offences were committed at a time of turmoil in your life and must be viewed in that context.

“The first charge is more serious. The second charge is a minor offence where you have been criminalised in effect from being on one side of an argument.”

Nellies admitted posting to the trans woman a message which was grossly offensive or indecent, obscene or menacing in character, by blaming her for the breakdown of his relationship.

He admitted sending messages to Megan Alsop in Kilconquhar, Leven, Fife, on 23 November which made her believe she was being watched or followed.