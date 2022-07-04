Fife rapist attacked teenager in woods after choking her unconscious By Grant McCabe July 4 2022, 11.36am The attack happened near Gilvenbank Park in Glenrothes. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Fife patient cleared of attempted murder but must remain in hospital Rapist jailed for 45 months for attacking women in Fife, Blairgowrie and Edinburgh Friday court round-up — Creeps, crashers and compensation Perth ‘noose rapist’ sentenced to nine and a half years in prison