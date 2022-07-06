Fife man guilty of killing grandfather by pushing him down train station stairs By James Mulholland July 6 2022, 6.01pm Updated: July 6 2022, 7.01pm Donald Maguire died after being pushed over at the train station. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Fife farmer ‘used dogs to scare people off right of way’, court told Man denies stealing £70k of lead from buildings at historic Perthshire estate Dundee student killed boyfriend with car in Fife after row over cash Thief knocked victim, 74, from wheelchair and left him on floor in Dundee robbery