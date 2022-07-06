Public meeting to be held to discuss six month road closure in Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Public meeting to be held to discuss six month road closure in Angus

By Lindsey Hamilton
July 6 2022, 6.15pm Updated: July 6 2022, 6.16pm
Main Road in Hillside will be affected. Google Maps.
Residents living near an Angus village are to be given the opportunity voice their concerns over a planned six month road closure.

Scottish Water has announced it is to carry out major utility works which will affect residents in and around the Hillside area, north of Montrose.

A public meeting is to be held in the village on July 13 to discuss the lengthy closure of Main Road and other issues.

Works to last 26 weeks

The works are scheduled to begin on July 18, from the junction of Hillhead of Hedderwick to Dubton Road, and will last approximately 26 weeks.

A spokesman for Angus Council said: “Unfortunately due to the location of the tracking for safety reasons and to protect the public and the workforce Scottish Water have no option other than to close the road.”

The spokesman said this is to be a progressive road closure, closing sections of Main Road, Hillside for periods of time to try to limit the disruption to the community.

The sections are from side road to side road to allow access to these areas for the residents.

There will also be access maintained to the residents within the road closure. A suitable diversion route will be in place for the duration of the works.

The spokesman said: “The timeframe is currently the best guess at this stage and things may change however the contractor aims to keep everyone up to date as works progress.”

Water pipes to be upgraded

A spokesman for Scottish Water said: “We are taking care of the water services in this community by upgrading the water pipes to ensure customers continue to enjoy clear, fresh drinking water, and reduce the chance of pipes bursting.

“Work will continue to replace the water main. The phased works will move from South Hill of Craigo and Woodside of Hedderwick.

“The works will continue on a rolling programme at Hillhead of Rosemount, towards the Hillside area and completing the works at Dubton Road. ”

The community council meeting will take place at Hillside Village Hall.

Anyone affected by the works is welcome to attend the drop in event which is from 6.30pm until 7.30pm.

