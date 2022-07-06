Public meeting to be held to discuss six month road closure in Angus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents living near an Angus village are to be given the opportunity voice their concerns over a planned six month road closure.

Scottish Water has announced it is to carry out major utility works which will affect residents in and around the Hillside area, north of Montrose.

A public meeting is to be held in the village on July 13 to discuss the lengthy closure of Main Road and other issues.

Works to last 26 weeks

The works are scheduled to begin on July 18, from the junction of Hillhead of Hedderwick to Dubton Road, and will last approximately 26 weeks.

A spokesman for Angus Council said: “Unfortunately due to the location of the tracking for safety reasons and to protect the public and the workforce Scottish Water have no option other than to close the road.”

The spokesman said this is to be a progressive road closure, closing sections of Main Road, Hillside for periods of time to try to limit the disruption to the community.

The sections are from side road to side road to allow access to these areas for the residents.

There will also be access maintained to the residents within the road closure. A suitable diversion route will be in place for the duration of the works.

The spokesman said: “The timeframe is currently the best guess at this stage and things may change however the contractor aims to keep everyone up to date as works progress.”

Water pipes to be upgraded

A spokesman for Scottish Water said: “We are taking care of the water services in this community by upgrading the water pipes to ensure customers continue to enjoy clear, fresh drinking water, and reduce the chance of pipes bursting.

“Work will continue to replace the water main. The phased works will move from South Hill of Craigo and Woodside of Hedderwick.

“The works will continue on a rolling programme at Hillhead of Rosemount, towards the Hillside area and completing the works at Dubton Road. ”

The community council meeting will take place at Hillside Village Hall.

Anyone affected by the works is welcome to attend the drop in event which is from 6.30pm until 7.30pm.