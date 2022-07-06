Next phase of £1.6m Kirkcaldy waterfront regeneration to begin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Next phase of £1.6m Kirkcaldy waterfront regeneration to begin

By Amie Flett
July 6 2022, 6.32pm Updated: July 6 2022, 6.53pm
Aerial picture of Kirkcaldy's newly developed waterfront.

Work to link Kirkcaldy High Street to the Fife town’s recently regenerated waterfront is to begin next week.

The revamp is the next step in Fife Council and the Scottish Government’s £1.6 million effort to regenerate the town centre.

The next phase of work will focus on linking the main thoroughfare to the waterfront down Charlotte Street and Nicol Street.

Works began on the transformation of Kirkcaldy’s waterfront in 2019 following decades of  “outrageous and unmanageable” schemes being put forward and coming to nothing.

Officials are hoping to hold a consultation for the development at Volunteers Green so that works can begin on the outdoor greenery area.

Councillor Ian Cameron, who took over from Neil Crooks as convener of the Kirkcaldy area committee following the council elections in May, said he is looking forward to the next stage of completion in the transformation of the waterfront.

He said: “As we’ve said before, over time, the town centre has turned its back on the coastline, but this project will once again capitalise on one of the town’s greatest assets – its views across the Forth.

“The first phase of work included a new road layout between Tolbooth Street and High Street junction reducing the Esplanade to a single two-way road with the remaining space providing on-street parking and features to encourage more use of the outdoor space around key building such as the Kings Theatre.

“Pedestrian crossings at key points along the new single carriageway provide more pedestrian and cyclist friendly access to the waterfront and High Street.”

The next phase of work is scheduled to be completed within one year and Fife council is looking to work with neighbouring properties during the disruption.

Mr Cameron added: “Accessible viewing platforms allow everybody to enjoy the views across the Forth and access the waterfront

“Feedback on phase one has been very positive and supportive of the plans to further develop the waterfront so that we can help it reach its full potential and continue to attract investment in the town and provide an attractive waterfront for residents and visitors.

“We hope the improvements, which I’m delighted to say are being carried out by the Fife contractor, Gilmartin, will encourage more use and give better opportunities to create a bustling waterfront with a retail offering, events and information on the views across the Forth.”

