Next phase of £1.6m Kirkcaldy waterfront regeneration to begin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work to link Kirkcaldy High Street to the Fife town’s recently regenerated waterfront is to begin next week.

The revamp is the next step in Fife Council and the Scottish Government’s £1.6 million effort to regenerate the town centre.

The next phase of work will focus on linking the main thoroughfare to the waterfront down Charlotte Street and Nicol Street.

Works began on the transformation of Kirkcaldy’s waterfront in 2019 following decades of “outrageous and unmanageable” schemes being put forward and coming to nothing.

Officials are hoping to hold a consultation for the development at Volunteers Green so that works can begin on the outdoor greenery area.

Councillor Ian Cameron, who took over from Neil Crooks as convener of the Kirkcaldy area committee following the council elections in May, said he is looking forward to the next stage of completion in the transformation of the waterfront.

He said: “As we’ve said before, over time, the town centre has turned its back on the coastline, but this project will once again capitalise on one of the town’s greatest assets – its views across the Forth.

“The first phase of work included a new road layout between Tolbooth Street and High Street junction reducing the Esplanade to a single two-way road with the remaining space providing on-street parking and features to encourage more use of the outdoor space around key building such as the Kings Theatre.

“Pedestrian crossings at key points along the new single carriageway provide more pedestrian and cyclist friendly access to the waterfront and High Street.”

The next phase of work is scheduled to be completed within one year and Fife council is looking to work with neighbouring properties during the disruption.

Mr Cameron added: “Accessible viewing platforms allow everybody to enjoy the views across the Forth and access the waterfront

“Feedback on phase one has been very positive and supportive of the plans to further develop the waterfront so that we can help it reach its full potential and continue to attract investment in the town and provide an attractive waterfront for residents and visitors.

“We hope the improvements, which I’m delighted to say are being carried out by the Fife contractor, Gilmartin, will encourage more use and give better opportunities to create a bustling waterfront with a retail offering, events and information on the views across the Forth.”