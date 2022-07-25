Former Perth and Fife football coach sentenced for ‘upskirting’ offence By Alexander Lawrie July 25 2022, 2.21pm Updated: July 25 2022, 2.23pm Myles Allan leaving Edinburgh Sheriff Court. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Tinseltown by the Tay: The bid to put Hollywood-style sign on Dundee Law Former Irish soldier to be sentenced for Islamic State membership Ally McCoist has never forgotten the start St Johnstone gave him in football Tuesday court round-up — Footballer denies assaulting Dundee United fan