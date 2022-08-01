Drunk student smashed into Fife hospital’s main oxygen supply tank By Ross Gardiner August 1 2022, 12.08pm Updated: August 1 2022, 1.42pm Stuart Aitken drove into the oxygen tanks at Victoria Hospital. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Broughty Ferry roofer cut free from car wreckage after drunk birthday crash Monday court round-up — Toothbrush theft to fund crack cocaine addiction Fife drink driver caught five times over limit after driving off at ‘very slow speed’ ‘Death wish’ motorist showed ‘little remorse’ after killing Monifieth father