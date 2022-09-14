Abusive Fife brute refused to call ambulance when girl overdosed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Abusive Fife brute refused to call ambulance when girl overdosed

By Jamie McKenzie
September 14 2022, 7.00am Updated: September 14 2022, 9.09am
Paul Lowe will return to Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing.
Paul Lowe will return to Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Courts

Carphin House at Luthrie, Fife.
Carphin House director in court accused of ignoring weddings ban at Fife venue
Jon Coltart has been in jail for months awaiting assessment. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.
Dangerous Fife stalker still can't be sentenced due to nearly five-month wait for hospital…
Perth Sheriff Court....15.06.22 ****PLEASE LEGAL BEFORE USE**** Peter Ridges arrives at court.... strange behaviour at Perth Leisure Pool Picture by Graeme Hart. Copyright Perthshire Picture Agency Tel: 01738 623350 Mobile: 07990 594431
Maths professor admits following children around Perth pool changing area
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Angus guns and ammo haul
Blair Paton.
Paedophile teacher from Fife loses bid to reduce prison sentence
Liam Thornber
Drunk joyrider smashed works van into Crieff garden
The drugs were found when Bell was pulled over at the BP, Kingsway West.
Dundee dealer jailed after £30k of cannabis found in Aldi bags in BMW
Former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier given unpaid work for Covid breaches
Ross Anderson.
Angus killer given extra prison time for hospital scissors threat
At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Ricky Smith admitted the attacks and abuse.
Two life-threatening throttling attacks on woman sees Fife thug behind bars

More from The Courier

Lynn Anderson from Dundee is in Memorial Antalya Hospital, Turkey.
Dundee woman who fell seriously ill on holiday in Turkey facing 'long road to…
Tracking the spread of Covid-19
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Key Covid-19 demographics
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Carphin House at Luthrie, Fife.
Carphin House director in court accused of ignoring weddings ban at Fife venue
Glover Street, Perth. Image: Google.
Police go door to door after serious assault in Perth
Jon Coltart has been in jail for months awaiting assessment. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.
Dangerous Fife stalker still can't be sentenced due to nearly five-month wait for hospital…