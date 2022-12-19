Scotland’s top prosecutor urges victims to report domestic abuse this Christmas

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s top prosecutor has told victims of domestic abuse they “will be listened to” if they speak up about their experiences this winter.

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC renewed her commitment to tackling domestic crime effectively.

She confirmed thousands of such crimes were reported in Scotland last December and January and urged those on the receiving end of abuse to speak out.

The senior law officer spoke of her understanding the festive holiday period can be particularly difficult for women living in fear of a partner or ex-partner.

Women and children remain most at risk

The Lord Advocate said: “For most of us, the Christmas and New Year holidays are opportunities to enjoy happy times with our families.

“But for far too many women in Scotland, the prospect of an extended period at home with an abusive partner is truly terrifying.

“Some will dread the long break from work and the cold nights trapped indoors because their home is not the safe place it should be.”

As the independent head of the prosecution service, the Lord Advocate has expressed her concern for those women and children who find themselves especially vulnerable.

She emphasised it is women and children who suffer most frequently from domestic abuse and at the hands of men and stressed there is no excuse for such terror.

“Domestic abuse often occurs in places we consider private but it is no less a blight on our entire society, damaging the lives of the women and children who experience it.” — Dorothy Bain KC.

Furthermore, she pledged the determination of Scotland’s prosecutors to use every legal tool available to pursue justice on their behalf, should they become victim of criminal behaviour.

“Over December 2021 and January 2022, COPFS received 5,543 reports of domestic abuse charges.

“It is a stark and undeniable fact that the vast majority of these reports feature a male accused.

“These accounted for 87% of all charges with a domestic abuse identifier last year.

“Changing the culture which has allowed this to go on is one of the challenges of our times.

“Prosecutors are committed to playing our part by delivering justice for victims. Last year, some 93% of charges received relating to domestic abuse proceeded to court.”

Victims and witnesses urged to speak up

She added: “Domestic abuse, violence or coercive control should not be part of anyone’s daily experience, at any time of the year.

“It is always intolerable, no matter the pressures we may be under or the perceived intensity of our relationships.

“The pressures of the festive season, the consumption of alcohol or the result of any football match provides no excuse for what is entirely inexcusable.

“I urge any victim or witness to any form of domestic abuse to report it. You will be listened to.

“You will be taken seriously.

“We will continue to strive for a Scotland free from this blight, where a safe, peaceful festive period can be enjoyed by all.”

Further information can be found on the website of Police Scotland, Citizens Advice Scotland, Scottish Women’s Aid, the NHS and other places.