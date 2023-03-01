Police used social media image to identify Sheku Bayoh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police used social media image to identify Sheku Bayoh

By Kirsty McIntosh
March 1 2023, 5.26pm Updated: March 1 2023, 5.56pm
Chief Inspector Colin Robson gives evidence to the Sheku Bayoh Inquiry.
Police officers identified Sheku Bayoh’s body after pulling a photo from social media.

The inquiry into the 33-year-old’s death in Kirkcaldy on May 3 2015 heard the officer in charge of the post-incident management was “satisfied” by his decision.

Mr Bayoh’s family has previously complained a post-mortem was carried out prior to formal identification taking place.

Chief Inspector Colin Robson, a detective inspector in 2015, said he and DS Graeme Dursley made the potential link between a call from Collette Bell, Mr Bayoh’s girlfriend, and the incident on Hayfield Road.

Sheku Bayoh’s and then-partner Collette Bell.

He said: “Because of the introduction of the name when she’s called we’ve done inquiries – its obviously been evidence in terms of us obtaining a photo.

“I think it was part of DS (Samantha) Davidson’s job to come back and collect that photo to go to the hospital to confirm, at least give an indication, that Mr Bayoh was the person at the hospital.

“Couple that with the information of a phone that was on him of next to him on Hayfield Road.”

Sheku social media phot0 used after scouring police systems

Shown a statement in which he had said “a social media site provided a more recent picture”, counsel to the Inquiry Angela Grahame KC asked him to elaborate.

He said: “Initially prior to considering that (using a social media picture) we may have, with the details provided, researched police systems.

Sheku Bayoh.

“Within that if there was potentially any previous chronology of record on police systems and a photo we may have used that.

“I don’t think it’s common course that we would use social media images as part of evidential chain”

‘Urgency’ to identify body at Victoria Hospital

Ch Insp Robson justified the use of the photo by the need to trace Mr Bayoh’s next of kin.

He said: “I suppose it’s like intelligence – we were really keen to know the identity of the male who was at the hospital.

“I think given the introduction of Zahid’s name by Colette as well, and some sort of altercation between him and Mr Bayoh in the hours prior to our appointment, there was really a sense of urgency to identify who we had at the hospital.

Angela Grahame KC at the Sheku Bayoh inquiry.

“We have support staff within the stations who may have been actioned with doing those checks once we were provided with the name.

“In terms of the decision (to use it), it may have been ran past me, I can’t recall – but I’m quite satisfied that it was the right thing to do.”

Asked by Ms Grahame if he’s expect Mr Bayoh’s family to carry out a formal identification prior to a post-mortem taking place, he said: “Yes, but the priority was to identify who we had before we consider who the next of kin is.”

Sheku Bayoh’s sister Kadi Johnson arrives at Capital House in Edinburgh for the public inquiry into his death. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Mr Bayoh’s sister Kadi Johnstone earlier told the inquiry a post-mortem had already been carried out before she formally identified his body.

She also told the Inquiry that the family received conflicting accounts of events.

The inquiry continues

Ch Insp Robson will continue giving evidence tomorrow.

The inquiry has previously heard how officers tackled Mr Bayoh on Kirkcaldy’s Hayfield Road.

Mr Bayoh later died in hospital following the incident.

The inquiry, chaired by Lord Bracadale, aims to examine the circumstances surrounding his death and whether race was a factor.

