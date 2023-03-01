Inspectors left ‘extremely concerned’ after visit to Fife home support service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Fife

Inspectors left ‘extremely concerned’ after visit to Fife home support service

By Laura Devlin
March 1 2023, 5.42pm
The Richmond Fellowship Scotland - Central Fife Care. Image: Google Maps
The Richmond Fellowship Scotland - Central Fife Care. Image: Google Maps

Inspectors were left “extremely concerned” after an unannounced visit at a Fife home support service flagged issues over risk management.

An inspection by the Care Inspectorate was carried out earlier this year on services offered in Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy by the Richmond Fellowship Scotland.

The organisation provides support to people in their own homes and in shared accommodation, which can range from a few hours a week to 24-hour staff support.

The inspection – carried out between January 23 and February 2 – found that there were a number of occasions where people were placed at risk due to staff and managers not being “confident or competent in recognising harm”.

This, a report said, left inspectors “extremely concerned”.

No ‘robust’ system to learn from events

The report read: “We would expect care providers to have established systems to learn from events of significance, take steps to reduce the likelihood of it happening again and share this with relevant staff.

“Although there was an organisational system in place, we were concerned to find that there had not been a robust response to analyse or learn from events.”

It was also found there were inconsistent risk assessments and support plans in place for residents the Richmond Fellowship service supports.

The Care Inspectorate HQ in Dundee.

At the time of the inspection the service supported 21 people across central Fife.

Inspectors identified several occasions where the information was either conflicting, out of date or absent, and found this placed people at increased risk of “poor health and wellbeing outcomes”.

“We would expect care providers to have established systems to learn from events of significance.”

Care Inspectorate

The Care Inspectorate also indicated there had been a number of number of “significant events” involving the service which had not been recognised or reported as safeguarding concerns.

No detail was given as to the nature of the events, however the report noted staff had not sought medical advice regarding concerns over medication.

Despite the concerns, inspectors noted those looked after by the service had “warm, kind and meaningful” relationships with the staff, who were able to were able to offer “comfort and reassurance” during periods of distress.

Richmond Fellowship Scotland has been contacted for comment.

