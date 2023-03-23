Dundee taxi driver racially abused in ruckus with suspected fare dodgers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee taxi driver racially abused in ruckus with suspected fare dodgers

By Paul Malik
Lyn Finlay and Alan Phillips appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the disturbance
Lyn Finlay and Alan Phillips appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the disturbance

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Courts

Lyn Finlay and Alan Phillips appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the disturbance
Thursday court round-up — Bedside blaze and fuel thief
Lyn Finlay and Alan Phillips appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the disturbance
Drug driver blamed bald tyre for 'erratic' driving on A9 in Perthshire
Lyn Finlay and Alan Phillips appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the disturbance
Man died at Dunfermline homeless hostel after tragic drugs swap, court told
Lyn Finlay and Alan Phillips appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the disturbance
Football yob fined for threatening to stab nurses at Perth Royal Infirmary
Lyn Finlay and Alan Phillips appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the disturbance
Rosyth abuser sexually assaulted girl, 11, and asked her to marry him
Lyn Finlay and Alan Phillips appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the disturbance
'Privileged' fraudster avoids jail for £13k scam at Perth Holiday Inn after 'turning life…
Lyn Finlay and Alan Phillips appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the disturbance
Wednesday court round-up — Graveyard duel
Lyn Finlay and Alan Phillips appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the disturbance
Arbroath brute rained punches on ex and threatened to torture her family
Lyn Finlay and Alan Phillips appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the disturbance
Jurors reject serial Fife rapist's claim that sex was consensual
Lyn Finlay and Alan Phillips appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the disturbance
Family of Fife Royal Navy hero killed by drunk stock car racer blast 'unjust'…

Most Read

1
Lyn Finlay and Alan Phillips appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the disturbance
Camperdown Wildlife Centre to stay shut after emergency operation on wolf
2
Lyn Finlay and Alan Phillips appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the disturbance
Nurse’s BMW written off after hit-and-run outside Broughty Ferry home
3
Lyn Finlay and Alan Phillips appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the disturbance
Driver escapes injury after car flips in Dundee crash
4
Lyn Finlay and Alan Phillips appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the disturbance
Man died at Dunfermline homeless hostel after tragic drugs swap, court told
5
Lyn Finlay and Alan Phillips appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the disturbance
Aedan Andrejus Burt: Fife whisky boss dies aged 29
6
Lyn Finlay and Alan Phillips appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the disturbance
Rosyth abuser sexually assaulted girl, 11, and asked her to marry him
7
Lyn Finlay and Alan Phillips appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the disturbance
Drug driver blamed bald tyre for ‘erratic’ driving on A9 in Perthshire
8
Lyn Finlay and Alan Phillips appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the disturbance
Meet the teenager who flies 600-mile round trip for football training in Dundee
9
Lyn Finlay and Alan Phillips appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the disturbance
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
10
Lyn Finlay and Alan Phillips appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the disturbance
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in Tayside and Fife

More from The Courier

Lyn Finlay and Alan Phillips appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the disturbance
FAN VIEW: Ex-players give final 'a little edge' and 6 reasons Raith Rovers will…
Lyn Finlay and Alan Phillips appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the disturbance
JK Rowling slams Dundee’s Humza Yousaf over ‘pink heart’ tweet
Lyn Finlay and Alan Phillips appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the disturbance
EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray on why he's relaxed about player contract situation at Raith Rovers…
Lyn Finlay and Alan Phillips appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the disturbance
Police called to youth disturbance at Lochore Meadows in Fife
Lyn Finlay and Alan Phillips appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the disturbance
'World first' bereavement garden honouring victims of pandemic opens in Dundee
Lyn Finlay and Alan Phillips appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the disturbance
Lottery winners with combined worth of £90m give Dundee charity new playhouse
Lyn Finlay and Alan Phillips appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the disturbance
Loch Leven visitors should be more 'concerned' about polluted water, argues leading researcher
Lyn Finlay and Alan Phillips appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the disturbance
Is there more to St Andrews' growing cocktail scene than just tourists and students?
Lyn Finlay and Alan Phillips appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the disturbance
Why did Loch Leven pollution worsen from 2015 and what can we do about…
Lyn Finlay and Alan Phillips appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the disturbance
Dundee figure skating stars Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby hailed after 'brilliant' World Championships…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented