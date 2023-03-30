Courts Fife troll fined £1000 for anti-independence rants at SNP MP Graham Epworth ignored police warnings and continued sending abusive emails to Douglas Chapman MP. By Gary Fitzpatrick March 30 2023, 3.57pm Share Fife troll fined £1000 for anti-independence rants at SNP MP Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4265677/fife-troll-fined-chapman/ Copy Link Douglas Chapman MP was abused by the accused. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Courts MMA fighter jailed after drunken crash into Dundee petrol pump Company boss fails in appeal after Perthshire death fall Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old Drunk Dundee teacher flipped car in disastrous boozy camping trip Thursday court round-up — Phone filth fiend caught again Raging Perth boyfriend put child in danger during 'terrifying' tantrum Firearms police stormed Fife sex offender's flat after three-hour Snapchat download siege Angus pervert's child contact and internet conditions after downloading sick files while still at… Wednesday court-round-up — Glassed in club and 'bogging' police bite Most Read 1 Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close 2 Drunk Dundee teacher flipped car in disastrous boozy camping trip 3 Family tributes to ‘beautiful soul’ as father-of-two named as victim of Carnoustie crash 4 Broughty Ferry dentist to step down after 23 years 5 Dundee shops out to create ‘vibrant’ city centre – here’s which ones will open… 6 Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head 7 Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry 8 UFC president Dana White donates £10,000 to help Fife MMA star Stevie Ray’s daughter,… 9 High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure 10 Street reopens after major emergency response at Dundee flats More from The Courier Reece Rodger: Searchers urged to 'plan for conditions' as hundreds set to join hunt… PICTURES: The holiday home where Fife families hit by the cost of living can… Matty Todd wants to 'keep adding more goals' and picks his favourites after signing… James McPake confirms interest from other clubs as Matty Todd signs new 3-year deal… Boys aged 12 and 14 charged over break-in at Dundee high school Isle of May reopens to public after bird flu closure Elderly people targeted in Fife pharmacy scam Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex… Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals Arbroath couple's DIY discovery of 70-year-old painting of town Abbey on living room wall Editor's Picks Dundee will need their ‘magnificent’ fans says manager Gary Bowyer as he reveals Tyler French injury boost Kinross residents hit out at council ‘bin Karens’ in red tag recycling row HMY Iolaire: Who was Carnoustie man lost in maritime disaster? Fran Sandaza: Why axe from ‘worst club’ Rangers was blessing in disguise as ex-Dundee United striker recalls magic Tannadice moment VIDEO: Step aboard the £3 billion Seagreen wind farm’s state-of-the-art Montrose-based mother ship High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure Fife woman who kept her epilepsy a secret turned her life around thanks to support group help Callum Davidson warns St Johnstone stars he won’t tolerate their season petering out Dundee chef Adam Handling secures final spot at Great British Menu banquet Drunk Dundee teacher flipped car in disastrous boozy camping trip Most Commented 1 Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry 2 High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure 3 Dundee fans react to 'absolute belter' of a new home top after V&A unveiling 4 Ugly scenes as Dundee committee gets heated over record £100m school build 5 Dundee's Humza Yousaf struggled with the NHS - will he do any better now he's set to run Scotland? 6 ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in just 100 hours Humza Yousaf is heading for failure 7 Renewed plan for 28 homes to transform 'eyesore' Dundee city centre site 8 Dundee's new power couple: Shona Robison appointed deputy first minister by leader Humza Yousaf 9 Humza Yousaf set to be formally installed as first minister of Scotland today 10 Parents' fury at shocking video allegedly showing Perth primary school staff mocking a child