Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close

A business on Kirkcaldy High Street has announced it is to close due to rising bills and a drop in footfall.

Grocery store Planet Foodie only launched in the Lang Toun in May last year.

It was launched by sisters Paulina and Wiktoria Plota and was originally called Planet Organica. It only rebranded to Planet Foodie at the end of January.

However, rising costs and a reduction in footfall to the pink-fronted high street shop have forced its closure.

A post on Facebook confirmed the news.

“As many of you know we were struggling with the current electricity hikes for weeks,” it read.

“On top of that, the cost-of-living crisis and reduced footfall weren’t helping at all, so we have taken the decision to close.”

They said the shop will still run on reduced hours throughout April, while deliveries of food orders will be available next month.

‘We made friends for life’, say owners

The sisters have vowed this will not be the end of Planet Foodie.

The Facebook post added: “We have created a great brand and we know you love our takeaway.

“We will do everything to keep the food side of our business.

“The unit we are in at the moment is simply too big for our plans and the cost to keep it running is just impossible with what we are doing.”

They thanked everyone in the community for supporting the business, and urged people to continue shopping locally where they can.