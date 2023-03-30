Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close

The shop was only opened last summer, and rebranded just weeks ago.

By Gavin Harper
Co-owners Wiktoria and Paulina Plota with staff member Martyna. Image: Fife Photo Agency.
Co-owners Wiktoria and Paulina Plota with staff member Martyna. Image: Fife Photo Agency.

A business on Kirkcaldy High Street has announced it is to close due to rising bills and a drop in footfall.

Grocery store Planet Foodie only launched in the Lang Toun in May last year.

It was launched by sisters Paulina and Wiktoria Plota and was originally called Planet Organica. It only rebranded to Planet Foodie at the end of January.

However, rising costs and a reduction in footfall to the pink-fronted high street shop have forced its closure.

A post on Facebook confirmed the news.

“As many of you know we were struggling with the current electricity hikes for weeks,” it read.

“On top of that, the cost-of-living crisis and reduced footfall weren’t helping at all, so we have taken the decision to close.”

They said the shop will still run on reduced hours throughout April, while deliveries of food orders will be available next month.

‘We made friends for life’, say owners

The sisters have vowed this will not be the end of Planet Foodie.

The Facebook post added: “We have created a great brand and we know you love our takeaway.

“We will do everything to keep the food side of our business.

“The unit we are in at the moment is simply too big for our plans and the cost to keep it running is just impossible with what we are doing.”

Planet Foodie, formerly known as Planet Organica, is to close.

They thanked everyone in the community for supporting the business, and urged people to continue shopping locally where they can.

