Courts Victim’s family say prison sentence not long enough for Fife man who forced boy’s head under water George Oliver was found guilty of abusing two children and a woman for more than a decade. By Jamie McKenzie April 9 2023, 7.00am Share Victim’s family say prison sentence not long enough for Fife man who forced boy’s head under water Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4285465/prison-child-under-water/ Copy Link George Oliver has been jailed. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Courts 5 clues that helped police snare Fife killer Ross Taggart Fife welder keeps licence despite injuring baby in high-speed crash Friday court round-up — Curfew-busting butt hunt Abusive Fife man sent ex-partner photos of weapons including rifle and sword 'Pungent' cannabis smell attracts police to dealer's car near Perth Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in… Dundee mechanic tore bumper off partner's car and beat roof and bonnet with it Thursday court round-up — Pushed 95-year-old and banned from football Perthshire animal feed firm fined after worker lost foot in forklift accident Abusive thug almost bullied victim to death in Fife Most Read 1 Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ‘soulmate’ and Perthshire… 2 Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in… 3 Adam Handling Q&A: Dundee chef on winning Great British Menu and future plans 4 Stunning £900k Highland Perthshire home has unbeatable views across Loch Tay 5 Tony Watt claims he wasn’t wanted at Dundee United as St Mirren loan star… 6 Heroic firefighters who lost their lives in Dundee in 1960s finally to be honoured 7 School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank 8 Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39 9 Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire 10 ‘Devastating blow’ as Dundee children’s clothing bank forced to quit premises More from The Courier Easter treats: Ginger hot cross bun trifle and Easter bunny cupcakes Former submariner praises Perth 'rhodie-bashing' perks Terror experts blast Scotland's 10-year wait for 'torture flights' truth St Johnstone striker Theo Bair thanks Perth fans for 'moment of class' in response… Ian Campbell praises Arbroath 'collective spirit' as they stretch unbeaten run to 7 games… James McPake praises 'never beaten' Dunfermline and 'scenes' from Pars fans after coming from… Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 3,000-strong away support after Arbroath draw and promises 'exciting… Shopkeeper taken to hospital after alleged stabbing during attempted robbery at Dundee newsagent Falkirk v Dunfermline verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Lewis McCann… Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Dee are held by… Editor's Picks Heroic firefighters who lost their lives in Dundee in 1960s finally to be honoured Kirriemuir groups make J M Barrie’s favourite park even more accessible to all Angus classic tractor run fuelled by family’s thanks for ‘exceptional’ hospice care Q&A: Getting to know comedian Stephanie Aird as she gears up to ‘bring her LOLs’ to Dundee Adam Handling Q&A: Dundee chef on winning Great British Menu and future plans ‘Ghost’ of First World War soldier inspires giant sculpture heading for Black Watch Museum in Perth What can community garden projects in Dundee and worldwide learn from each other? Chance to get your hands on Queen Mother’s Royal limo for bargain price at Tayside auction Restaurant review: Creative menu shines a light on Rufflets St Andrews’ luxurious offering Siblings return to Arbroath childhood home of 75 years ago to see late father’s living room wall mural of famous Abbey Most Commented 1 Teens set fires and smash boat shed at Broughty Ferry waterfront 2 'Heads should roll' in Dundee Olympia pool scandal, says shocked former auditor 3 Nicola Sturgeon sidelined as SNP veterans protect independence dream 4 Dundee low emission zones - how to check if your car is affected 5 Humza Yousaf Q&A: First minister grilled on SNP finance probe crisis, Peter Murrell arrest and Nicola Sturgeon's legacy 6 St Andrews named second most expensive Scottish seaside town - how much does a home cost? 7 ALISTAIR HEATHER: Down but not out - an independence supporter's view of the SNP's current bourach 8 KEVIN PRINGLE: Humza Yousaf's SNP doesn't need the Greens in government 9 ANDREW LIDDLE: Why Sturgeon and Murrell's downfall is a problem for Humza Yousaf 10 COURIER OPINION: Can things get better or is SNP ship sinking?