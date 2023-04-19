Courts Fife serial rapist jailed for six years after attacking and throttling women Tyrone McLuckie was found guilty after trial of abusing three women in Fife. By James Mulholland April 19 2023, 2.00pm Share Fife serial rapist jailed for six years after attacking and throttling women Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4317922/fife-rapist-six-years/ Copy Link Tyrone McLuckie. Image: Police Scotland. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]