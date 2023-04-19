Police search Dundee West End gardens in manhunt after attempted break-in

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police with dogs were searching gardens in Dundee’s West End as a manhunt was launched after an attempted break-in.

Officers descended on Strawberry Bank on Wednesday afternoon as the road was closed as part of the search.

Police were guarding both entrances to the narrow street while looking through gardens.

Those living on neighbouring Windsor Street said officers were also in their area as part of the operation.

One man living in the vicinity said seven police units were parked up nearby.

He said: “I saw dog handlers searching gardens on Windsor Street.

“There were police on the footpath of Strawberry Bank as well.

“There were reports from neighbours that they were looking for a man.

“During the search police were dotted across three streets.

“Strawberry Bank was closed for around an hour.”

Another resident said she had been told a man had been spotted climbing a wall into a rear garden on Windsor Street.

‘Surprised to see what was going on’

She said: “The police asked if they could search my garden as part of their inquiries.

“They checked the shed, I heard them saying ‘dogs, dogs, dogs’ to alert anyone who may have been inside.

“A neighbour further up Windsor Street told me they saw someone climbing over the wall into a garden.

“I was very surprised to see what was going on with all the police.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed no one has been arrested as inquiries remain ongoing.

He said “Officers attended the Strawberry Bank and surrounding areas of Dundee on Wednesday April 19, in efforts to trace a man reported to have attempted a break in at a property.

“Inquiries remain ongoing.

“No arrests have been made.”