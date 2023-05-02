Courts University student peddled cocaine, cannabis and ‘ecstasy’ in Dundee Duncan Scott was completing a business degree at Abertay University when he started dealing drugs. By Gordon Currie May 2 2023, 2.45pm Share University student peddled cocaine, cannabis and ‘ecstasy’ in Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4355779/student-peddled-cocaine-cannabis-ecstasy-dundee/ Copy Link Duncan Scott. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]