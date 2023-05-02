Plans lodged for spectator stand at Dundee United’s Gussie Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans lodged for spectator stand at Dundee United’s Gussie Park

The training pitch, across the road from Tannadice Park, is used for women's and academy matches.

By Ben MacDonald
Gussie Park

Dundee United have lodged plans to install a new spectator stand at Gussie Park.

Now anyone going along to watch games will be able to benefit from the 225-seater structure, if plans are approved by Dundee City Council.

At the moment, there are no seated facilities for spectators at Gussie Park.

How the new Gussie Park stand would look. Image: Andrew Black Design/Dundee City Council

The stand would be built on the Tannadice Street side of the park, close to the club shop building.

The plans show the stand would have three rows.

It comes after Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation (DUSF) voted in favour of providing £215,000 for the development of Gussie Park.

New features installed in April last year included a 4G synthetic pitch, Uefa-approved floodlights, perimeter fencing and new barriers which extended the spectators’ area.

Gussie Park stand bid a ‘hugely important development’

In June, it was revealed that the rest of the project will be funded by DUSF.

A spokesperson for DUSF said at the time: “It is a hugely important development, as it is a significant step towards the foundation funding the entire redevelopment of Gussie Park, allowing the club and the chairman Mark Ogren to direct their funds to other elements of the operational budget including player recruitment.”

Ogren invested heavily in Gussie Park during the first phase.

The club and DUSF have been approached for comment on the latest plans.

