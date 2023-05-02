Plans lodged for spectator stand at Dundee United’s Gussie Park

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United have lodged plans to install a new spectator stand at Gussie Park.

The training pitch, across the road from Tannadice Park, is used for women’s and academy matches.

Now anyone going along to watch games will be able to benefit from the 225-seater structure, if plans are approved by Dundee City Council.

At the moment, there are no seated facilities for spectators at Gussie Park.

The stand would be built on the Tannadice Street side of the park, close to the club shop building.

The plans show the stand would have three rows.

It comes after Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation (DUSF) voted in favour of providing £215,000 for the development of Gussie Park.

New features installed in April last year included a 4G synthetic pitch, Uefa-approved floodlights, perimeter fencing and new barriers which extended the spectators’ area.

Gussie Park stand bid a ‘hugely important development’

In June, it was revealed that the rest of the project will be funded by DUSF.

A spokesperson for DUSF said at the time: “It is a hugely important development, as it is a significant step towards the foundation funding the entire redevelopment of Gussie Park, allowing the club and the chairman Mark Ogren to direct their funds to other elements of the operational budget including player recruitment.”

Ogren invested heavily in Gussie Park during the first phase.

The club and DUSF have been approached for comment on the latest plans.