Pensioner, 70, comes out on top in Dundee shop robbery hammer battle Fearless Jean McGill fought back against hammer-wielding Brian Millar when he tried to rob the Dundee newsagent. By Gordon Currie May 4 2023, 6.00am Brian Millar can be seen wielding the hammer in a still from the shop's CCTV. Image: Crown Office.