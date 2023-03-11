Man, 26, charged in connection with armed robbery at Dundee newsagent

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery at a Dundee newsagents in the early hours of Saturday.

The man is alleged to have entered Forbes newsagents on Clepington Road at around 4.50am threatening a female employee with a weapon before demanding money

Police say he then left the premises a short time later on foot with a three-figure sum of cash.

An investigation was launched with officers issuing a public appeal for information.

They added: “Around 4.50am a premises in Clepington Road, Dundee, was robbed of cash.

“The 26-year-old is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday, 13 March, 2023.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

The incident is the latest attempted theft at the business.

In 2021 the owner fought off an assailant following an attempt to steal scratch cards from the shop.