Courts Ex-nurse banned after Angus crash left biker needing metal plates in wrist The 61-year-old was fined a four-figure sum after a sheriff heard the biker will "likely" suffer arthritis following the crash. By Ross Gardiner May 15 2023, 6.00am Gordon Huggins at Forfar Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media