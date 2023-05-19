Courts Serial Fife abuser fled police after treatment for swallowing plastic fork Reece Morgan took advantage of a trip to hospital to try to escape justice for his crimes against three women. By Jamie McKenzie May 19 2023, 7.30am Share Serial Fife abuser fled police after treatment for swallowing plastic fork Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4401325/fife-abuser-fled-police-swallowing-fork/ Copy Link Reece Morgan. Image: Facebook. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]