Courts

Schoolboy left with 'life-threatening injuries' after attacker snapped golf club across his head in Perth

Dean Williamson's 15-year-old victim was left with a cracked skull following the assault on Dunkeld Road in 2021.

By Jamie Buchan
May 23 2023, 6.00am

Dean Williamson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.