Drink-driver who crawled down A92 at 30mph with music blaring was six times limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Drink-driver who crawled down A92 at 30mph with music blaring was six times limit

Stewart Brand, 38, pled guilty to driving while under the influence on the A92 road eastbound near Crossgates, on April 9 this year.

By Jamie McKenzie
Stewart Brand appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Stewart Brand appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Courts

Stewart Brand appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Friday court round-up — Counselling for rape trial jury
Stewart Brand appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Dundee drama student caught with extreme porn and child abuse files
Stewart Brand appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Fife drink-driver caught after running out of fuel on A92
Stewart Brand appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Man, 64, kicked and punched dog before setting it on two women at Fife…
Stewart Brand appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Jail for high-risk paedophile rapist caught in Dundee home with 14-year-old girl
Stewart Brand appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Country singer cleared of cut throat razor attack in Perth
Stewart Brand appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Thursday court round-up — Special defence of 'just being dafties'
Stewart Brand appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Armed robber scared off by brave Dundee OAP jailed
Kirk was jailed when he appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Teenager detained for brutal sex attack on child, 9, during game of hide-and-seek in…
Stewart Brand appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court
No jail for mum who was caught smuggling drug-laced paper into HMP Perth