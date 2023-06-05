Courts Perth woman, 25, bottled ‘not-so-perfect’ boyfriend Perth Sheriff Court heard the relationship had been plagued by 'trust issues'. By Jamie Buchan June 5 2023, 6.00am Share Perth woman, 25, bottled ‘not-so-perfect’ boyfriend Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4446361/perth-woman-25-bottled-not-so-perfect-boyfriend/ Copy Link Alicia Warnes appeared at Perth Sheriff Court [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]