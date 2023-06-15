Jail for Fife thug who stabbed at man with broken Buckfast bottle in street fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Jail for Fife thug who stabbed at man with broken Buckfast bottle in street fight

Andrew Smith's victim needed stitches to a neck wound following the fracas.

By Jamie McKenzie
Smith smashed the Buckfast bottle on his victim's head then tried to stab him with the broken glass. Image: Shutterstock.
Smith smashed the Buckfast bottle on his victim's head then tried to stab him with the broken glass. Image: Shutterstock.

A thug who tried to stab a man in the neck with a broken Buckfast bottle has been jailed.

Andrew Smith, 25, previously pled guilty to assaulting Jason Devennie to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of life.

His victim was left needing stitches following the broad daylight attack in Kirkcaldy’s Westwood Avenue on September 10 last year.

Smith appeared from custody at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing.

Sheriff Alastair Brown jailed Smith for 32 months, backdated to September last year.

Street fight

The court heard previously Mr Devennie had gone to help a neighbour with his car when an argument broke out for reasons not known to prosecutors.

Fiscal depute Douglas Thompson told the court: “At this point, the accused ran towards the complainer with a bottle of Buckfast in his hand.

“The accused hit the complainer on the right side of his head while his back was to him, which caused the bottle to smash.

“With the bottle smashed, the accused attempted to stab Jason Devennie in the neck with the broken bottle.

“The first stab connected with the complainer’s neck but the second did not.”

Mr Thompson said the complainer then struck Smith with a metal bar, leaving him with a head wound.

After a brief standoff, Mr Devennie escaped to his flat.

He was seen to be “bleeding heavily” from the head and neck and appeared to be concussed.

Both injured

The court heard Mr Devennie did not call 999 but attempted to stop the bleeding himself.

Police responded because Smith contacted them to say he had been injured by Mr Devennie.

Officers then went to Westwood Avenue and a bleeding Mr Devennie approached and told them he had been assaulted.

Both men were taken to hospital by police.

Mr Devennie was treated for cuts to his head and neck, with the head wounds requiring stitches.

He was also found to have a fractured eye socket and cheekbone.

The court heard detectives were also shown video footage of the incident.

Defence lawyer Kerr Sneddon said previously this client recognised his behaviour was “inexcusable” and said he was under the influence of alcohol and Valium at the time.

The solicitor said Smith was shocked when shown the mobile phone footage.

Sheriff Brown told Smith that if he takes a broken bottle to someone in an attempt to inflict injury, he can expect to go to prison for a long time.

The sheriff added: “The fact you were injured in the course of this does not make any difference”.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from The Courier

Dundee stars Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron both got game time for Scotland under-21s. Image: SNS
Dundee duo help Scotland under-21s to Norway draw
Left to right - Elizabeth Garity (22) from Boston, USA, Maja Kuehner (23) from Germany and Felicia Kroon (23) from Sweden all graduated in Neuro Science. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
St Andrews University graduations 2023: Pictures from day four
CR0043500, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Big Top Circus Vegas. Picture shows; Performers at Big Top Circus Vegas, press photo call. The show girls including Amy Findlay (Centre) who has links to Dundee Thursday 15th June 2023 Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Watch: 'Dream come true' as showgirl Amy returns to old Dundee stomping ground with…
Large crowd of people walking behind a rainbow flag in front of The Courier building in Dundee city centre during the Dundee Pride event.
ERIN HARDEE: Dundee Pride was our day to be unashamedly ourselves - deny us…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Man in court after Perth school lockdown
Dr John Blair, former surgeon at Perth and a past dux of Dundee High School.
Dr John Blair: Retired Perth surgeon and Dundee High School dux dies
Edinburgh High Court and Peter Buller.
Fife predator jailed for sex attacks on women and young girls
Chris Kane celebrates scoring for St Johnstone against Livingston.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane signs 6-month contract
Assistant chief fire officer David Farries.
Fire chief says stations WILL close as he addresses Fife appliance cuts
The missing falcon from the Scottish Deer Centre.
The Scottish Deer Centre appeals to public for help tracing missing falcon