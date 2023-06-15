Jail for Fife thug who stabbed at man with broken Buckfast bottle in street fight

A thug who tried to stab a man in the neck with a broken Buckfast bottle has been jailed.

Andrew Smith, 25, previously pled guilty to assaulting Jason Devennie to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of life.

His victim was left needing stitches following the broad daylight attack in Kirkcaldy’s Westwood Avenue on September 10 last year.

Smith appeared from custody at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing.

Sheriff Alastair Brown jailed Smith for 32 months, backdated to September last year.

Street fight

The court heard previously Mr Devennie had gone to help a neighbour with his car when an argument broke out for reasons not known to prosecutors.

Fiscal depute Douglas Thompson told the court: “At this point, the accused ran towards the complainer with a bottle of Buckfast in his hand.

“The accused hit the complainer on the right side of his head while his back was to him, which caused the bottle to smash.

“With the bottle smashed, the accused attempted to stab Jason Devennie in the neck with the broken bottle.

“The first stab connected with the complainer’s neck but the second did not.”

Mr Thompson said the complainer then struck Smith with a metal bar, leaving him with a head wound.

After a brief standoff, Mr Devennie escaped to his flat.

He was seen to be “bleeding heavily” from the head and neck and appeared to be concussed.

Both injured

The court heard Mr Devennie did not call 999 but attempted to stop the bleeding himself.

Police responded because Smith contacted them to say he had been injured by Mr Devennie.

Officers then went to Westwood Avenue and a bleeding Mr Devennie approached and told them he had been assaulted.

Both men were taken to hospital by police.

Mr Devennie was treated for cuts to his head and neck, with the head wounds requiring stitches.

He was also found to have a fractured eye socket and cheekbone.

The court heard detectives were also shown video footage of the incident.

Defence lawyer Kerr Sneddon said previously this client recognised his behaviour was “inexcusable” and said he was under the influence of alcohol and Valium at the time.

The solicitor said Smith was shocked when shown the mobile phone footage.

Sheriff Brown told Smith that if he takes a broken bottle to someone in an attempt to inflict injury, he can expect to go to prison for a long time.

The sheriff added: “The fact you were injured in the course of this does not make any difference”.

