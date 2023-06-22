Face slash attempt after man told to stop Glenrothes bus station vandalism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Face slash attempt after man told to stop Glenrothes bus station vandalism

The victim was was walking through Glenrothes bus station when he confronted George Wishart.

By Kirsty McIntosh
George Wishart.
George Wishart.

A Leven man threatened to “slash” a passer-by who told him to stop destroying a bus shelter.

Matthew Lindsay was walking through Glenrothes bus station when he confronted George Wishart.

The 23-year-old then attacked Mr Lindsay and had to be restrained by onlookers.

Mr Lindsay suffered a cut in the attack.

George Wishart.
George Wishart.

Fiscal depute Laura McManus said: “At about 7pm witness Lindsay was planning onward travel to Edinburgh.

“As he walked through the bus station, he encountered the accused at stance 6.

“The accused was punching and kicking a bus shelter.

“He told him to stop that.

Glenrothes bus station
Glenrothes bus station. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“The accused said to him ‘I’m going to slash you’, while approaching Mr Lindsey aggressively.

“The accused pulled a multitool from his pocket, which had the blade extended.

“He was told not to come any closer and the complainer kicked out at the accused to try and stop him.

“The accused did not desist, and continued to approach with the blade in his hand, swinging it in Mr Lindsay’s face.

“The complainer managed to get the accused to the ground with the assistance of members of the public.”

‘Face slash’ admission

The multitool was taken from him and the police were called, with Wishart later telling them “I tried to slash his face”.

Mr Lindsay suffered a cut to his finger as a result of the incident.

Wishart, of Linwood Gardens, Leven, admitted assaulting Mr Lindsay to his injury at the bus station on November 29 last year.

Sheriff Robert More deferred sentence for social work reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

