Face slash attempt after man told to stop Glenrothes bus station vandalism

A Leven man threatened to “slash” a passer-by who told him to stop destroying a bus shelter.

Matthew Lindsay was walking through Glenrothes bus station when he confronted George Wishart.

The 23-year-old then attacked Mr Lindsay and had to be restrained by onlookers.

Mr Lindsay suffered a cut in the attack.

Fiscal depute Laura McManus said: “At about 7pm witness Lindsay was planning onward travel to Edinburgh.

“As he walked through the bus station, he encountered the accused at stance 6.

“The accused was punching and kicking a bus shelter.

“He told him to stop that.

“The accused said to him ‘I’m going to slash you’, while approaching Mr Lindsey aggressively.

“The accused pulled a multitool from his pocket, which had the blade extended.

“He was told not to come any closer and the complainer kicked out at the accused to try and stop him.

“The accused did not desist, and continued to approach with the blade in his hand, swinging it in Mr Lindsay’s face.

“The complainer managed to get the accused to the ground with the assistance of members of the public.”

‘Face slash’ admission

The multitool was taken from him and the police were called, with Wishart later telling them “I tried to slash his face”.

Mr Lindsay suffered a cut to his finger as a result of the incident.

Wishart, of Linwood Gardens, Leven, admitted assaulting Mr Lindsay to his injury at the bus station on November 29 last year.

Sheriff Robert More deferred sentence for social work reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

