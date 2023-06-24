‘Miracle’ no-one hurt when driver sped towards police after Dundee pursuit

A Dundee joyrider who drove his girlfriend’s Mercedes at police was told it was “a miracle” no-one was hurt.

Reece Stewart, 24, walked off with the keys to a Mercedes A-Class, which had been brought to his mother’s house on Arklay Terrace in October 2021.

He went for a spin around Dens and Tannadice, before being spotted by a police officer, who recognised him and remembered he was banned from driving.

The situation escalated, with Stewart “panicking” and police giving chase.

The pursuit culminated in him driving towards officers, who had to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

It was a “miracle” no-one was hurt or killed, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

Sped through traffic light

Depute fiscal Lora Apostolova told the court: “At around 3pm on October 30 2021, the witness, who is the owner of the car, attended the accused’s house and placed her handbag, which contained her keys, in the living room.”

A short time later the accused left and his girlfriend noticed her car was gone.

Ms Apostolova said: “She did not report the car stolen, as she believed the accused would return.

“At around 6pm a police officer observed the accused in a Mercedes A-Class.

“They knew the accused to be disqualified.

“He was observed in the driver’s seat.

“He drove through a red light signal at a road works stop.

“He travelled at speed along Marryatt Street, near Provost Road.”

Drove at police

The police pursuit continued, the court heard, with one of the officers updating police HQ along the route.

It was decided to halt the chase because of the possible danger Stewart’s speeding car could cause but he was eventually spotted again.

Ms Aspolotova added: “He started to drive towards the officers on the wrong side of the road.”

The occupants of the car got out and ran away.

Stewart was not apprehended until 12 months later.

‘Manipulated by others’

Defence solicitor Scott Norrie, in mitigation for Stewart, said: “He is 24, the offence took place more than two years ago.

“He has spent a considerable amount of time in custody.

“He has worked with a mentoring programme while in custody.

“The car belonged to another person.

“Other males were involved.

“He allowed himself to be manipulated by others to take the vehicle.

“Once he was spotted by police there was a certain amount of panic.

“There are no excuses for the offences committed.

“He has had time to reflect on his behaviour, he recognises the waste of his life this time spent on remand, not just for this but other analogous convictions.”

‘Miracle no-one was injured or worse’

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael jailed Stewart for 20 months and disqualified him from driving for three years.

He said: “It is a miracle no-one was seriously injured or worse.

“Your behaviour was selfish and foolish.

“There is no alternative available to me but a period in custody.”

Stewart, of Dundee, admitted taking away and driving a car, without consent, while disqualified and driving dangerously on October 30 2021.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.