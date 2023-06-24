‘Miracle’ no-one hurt when driver sped towards police after Dundee pursuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Miracle’ no-one hurt when driver sped towards police after Dundee pursuit

Reece Stewart has been jailed for his joyride around the city.

By Paul Malik
Reece Stewart. Image: Facebook.
Reece Stewart. Image: Facebook.

A Dundee joyrider who drove his girlfriend’s Mercedes at police was told it was “a miracle” no-one was hurt.

Reece Stewart, 24, walked off with the keys to a Mercedes A-Class, which had been brought to his mother’s house on Arklay Terrace in October 2021.

He went for a spin around Dens and Tannadice, before being spotted by a police officer, who recognised him and remembered he was banned from driving.

The situation escalated, with Stewart “panicking” and police giving chase.

The pursuit culminated in him driving towards officers, who had to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

It was a “miracle” no-one was hurt or killed, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

Sped through traffic light

Depute fiscal Lora Apostolova told the court: “At around 3pm on October 30 2021, the witness, who is the owner of the car, attended the accused’s house and placed her handbag, which contained her keys, in the living room.”

A short time later the accused left and his girlfriend noticed her car was gone.

 

Ms Apostolova said: “She did not report the car stolen, as she believed the accused would return.

“At around 6pm a police officer observed the accused in a Mercedes A-Class.

“They knew the accused to be disqualified.

“He was observed in the driver’s seat.

“He drove through a red light signal at a road works stop.

“He travelled at speed along Marryatt Street, near Provost Road.”

Drove at police

The police pursuit continued, the court heard, with one of the officers updating police HQ along the route.

It was decided to halt the chase because of the possible danger Stewart’s speeding car could cause but he was eventually spotted again.

Ms Aspolotova added: “He started to drive towards the officers on the wrong side of the road.”

The occupants of the car got out and ran away.

Stewart was not apprehended until 12 months later.

‘Manipulated by others’

Defence solicitor Scott Norrie, in mitigation for Stewart, said: “He is 24, the offence took place more than two years ago.

“He has spent a considerable amount of time in custody.

“He has worked with a mentoring programme while in custody.

“The car belonged to another person.

“Other males were involved.

“He allowed himself to be manipulated by others to take the vehicle.

“Once he was spotted by police there was a certain amount of panic.

“There are no excuses for the offences committed.

“He has had time to reflect on his behaviour, he recognises the waste of his life this time spent on remand, not just for this but other analogous convictions.”

‘Miracle no-one was injured or worse’

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael jailed Stewart for 20 months and disqualified him from driving for three years.

He said: “It is a miracle no-one was seriously injured or worse.

“Your behaviour was selfish and foolish.

“There is no alternative available to me but a period in custody.”

Stewart, of Dundee, admitted taking away and driving a car, without consent, while disqualified and driving dangerously on October 30 2021.

