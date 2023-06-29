Tannadice staff helped police catch drink-driving DJ

A DJ who was spotted drinking beer while providing entertainment at Tannadice stadium was snared after staff reported him to police.

Graeme Strachan claimed to have only had two pints but was still over the limit when he was breathalysed more and an hour and a half after police stopped him on his way home.

A sheriff noted the school caretaker had previously received a two-year ban for a previous drink-driving offence.

Strachan has been disqualified for 20 months.

In the dock

At Dundee Sheriff Court, fiscal depute Larissa Milligan said: “It was the evening of April 29.

“The accused was working as a DJ at a function at Tannadice.

“Throughout the function, he was seen to consume two pints of lager and was observed by members of staff to have finished his last drink at midnight.

“Around 40 minutes later, the accused was seen to drive away.

“They contacted police.”

Officers arrived and traced Strachan at 12.50am as he was on his way home.

He was breathalysed at West Bell Street HQ around two hours later and returned a reading of 32 mics.

This is above the current limit of 22 mics, but below the old limit of 35.

Admission

Strachan pled guilty to driving with excess alcohol in his system on Dens Road and Forfar Road in Dundee on April 30.

Solicitor Alex Short said her client, whose address is listed in court papers as being within the grounds of Morgan Academy, would not lose his day job as a school caretaker.

She said: “It’s a very low reading.

“He had attended as a DJ. He was under the impression that he wouldn’t be over.”

Ms Short added: “He doesn’t need to drive for his job. He does have tools.

“He’s hopeful that it shouldn’t have any effect on his employment.”

Sheriff Gregor Murray banned Strachan from the road for 20 months and fined him £1,000, plus a £40 victim surcharge.

After looking at the 49-year-old’s record, the sheriff also pointed out a two-year ban previously imposed for drink-driving.

He said he did not believe Strachan had only had two pints, given his reading hours later.

“That suggests there must have been an awful lot more,” the sheriff said.

“Those are the facts.”

