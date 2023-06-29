Tannadice staff helped police catch drink-driving DJ

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tannadice staff helped police catch drink-driving DJ

A sheriff said that he believed Graeme Strachan had drunk more than the two pints he'd claimed to have consumed.

By Ross Gardiner
Graeme Strachan leaves Forfar Sheriff Court.
Graeme Strachan leaves Forfar Sheriff Court.

A DJ who was spotted drinking beer while providing entertainment at Tannadice stadium was snared after staff reported him to police.

Graeme Strachan claimed to have only had two pints but was still over the limit when he was breathalysed more and an hour and a half after police stopped him on his way home.

A sheriff noted the school caretaker had previously received a two-year ban for a previous drink-driving offence.

Strachan has been disqualified for 20 months.

In the dock

At Dundee Sheriff Court, fiscal depute Larissa Milligan said: “It was the evening of April 29.

“The accused was working as a DJ at a function at Tannadice.

“Throughout the function, he was seen to consume two pints of lager and was observed by members of staff to have finished his last drink at midnight.

“Around 40 minutes later, the accused was seen to drive away.

“They contacted police.”

Tannadice stadium
Strachan had been DJ-ing at Tannadice. Image:  Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Officers arrived and traced Strachan at 12.50am as he was on his way home.

He was breathalysed at West Bell Street HQ around two hours later and returned a reading of 32 mics.

This is above the current limit of 22 mics, but below the old limit of 35.

Admission

Strachan pled guilty to driving with excess alcohol in his system on Dens Road and Forfar Road in Dundee on April 30.

Solicitor Alex Short said her client, whose address is listed in court papers as being within the grounds of Morgan Academy, would not lose his day job as a school caretaker.

She said: “It’s a very low reading.

“He had attended as a DJ. He was under the impression that he wouldn’t be over.”

Ms Short added: “He doesn’t need to drive for his job. He does have tools.

“He’s hopeful that it shouldn’t have any effect on his employment.”

Sheriff Gregor Murray banned Strachan from the road for 20 months and fined him £1,000, plus a £40 victim surcharge.

After looking at the 49-year-old’s record, the sheriff also pointed out a two-year ban previously imposed for drink-driving.

He said he did not believe Strachan had only had two pints, given his reading hours later.

“That suggests there must have been an awful lot more,” the sheriff said.

“Those are the facts.”

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

