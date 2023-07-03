Speeder admits injuring two men in Arbroath crash that sounded ‘like bomb going off’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Speeder admits injuring two men in Arbroath crash that sounded ‘like bomb going off’

Ryan Clinkscale has been banned from driving after admitting causing a collision while travelling at double the speed limit in a residential street.

By Ross Gardiner
Ryan Clinkscale admitted the smash when he appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court
Ryan Clinkscale admitted the smash when he appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court

A dangerous driver who was travelling at double the speed limit on a residential Arbroath street left his passenger in hospital for days, a court has heard.

Neighbours said the sound of Ryan Clinkscale’s crash was “akin to a bomb going off.”

His passenger Matthew Hays-Reekie spent almost a week in hospital as a result, and Andrew Brett – whose car he crashed into at almost 60mph – was also taken to Ninewells.

Clinkscale, of Arbroath’s High Street, suffered only one small cut.

The 26-year-old appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court for sentencing after previously admitting causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Horror crash

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry said: “The locus is the junction between Salisbury Place and Viewfield Road in Arbroath, a public road in a residential area.”

She told the court: “At about 7.35pm on June 24 2021, a witness was in her home when she observed a blue car travelling south along Viewfield Road at an excessive speed.”

Ms Hednry said another vehicle, driven by Mr Brett, approached the junction and came to a stop.

“He observed no moving vehicles so he considered it safe to cross,” she said.

“As he pulled out a few metres, he observed a blur approaching from his right.

“Due to the excessive speed, the accused was left no opportunity to react.

“The next thing Mr Brett recalls is airbags activating in the car.”

Neighbours rushed to help

Clinkscale’s car came to rest on its nose, with the remainder of the vehicle resting on Mr Brett’s bonnet.

Neighbours reported that the sound of the collision was “akin to a bomb going off.”

Several members of the public rushed to help get people out of the wreckage.

Police arrived within 10 minutes and found debris across the road.

Clnkscale was placed in the back of a police car where he confessed to driving at between 50mph and 60mph in the 30mph zone.

Mr Brett was looked over by paramedics and taken to Ninewells to be treated for knee pain.

Mr Hays-Reekie, a passenger in Clinkscale’s car, was also taken to the Dundee hospital.

He spent six days there and was treated for a perforated bowel.

Clinkscale suffered only a small cut on his head which required no hospital treatment.

Sentenced

At a hearing in May, Clinkscale admitted injuring Mr Brett and seriously injuring Mr Hays-Reekie by driving dangerously.

Ryan Clinkscale. Image: DCT Media

Clinkscale’s solicitor said: “This is a matter of some gravity.

“He’s now 26. He was 24 at the time of the commission of the offence.

“I can say very fortunately for the accused that since this matter, there’s been discussion with his employer and he will maintain his employment.

“He is well aware that he will receive a lengthy disqualification.”

Sheriff Krista Johnston banned Clinkscale for two years and ordered him to complete 125 hours of unpaid work in the next 12 months.

Clinkscale will be supervised for a year and must resit the extended test before driving again.

The sheriff said: “This case brings into sharp focus what can be really tragic and terrible consequences of driving at 50mph to 60mph in what should be a 30mph limit.

“Had you been adhering to the limit, no doubt this incident could have been avoided.

“I take into account your age. You’re a working man.

“In all the circumstances, I have to weight that against the effects and injuries.”

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from The Courier

Ryan Clinkscale admitted the smash when he appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court
Dundee teacher among hundreds starting holidays with no job to return to tells of…
Ryan Clinkscale admitted the smash when he appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court
Perth man cleared of eye-gouging, baseball bat attack after jury trial aborted for 8th…
Ryan Clinkscale admitted the smash when he appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court
Rapist footballer David Goodwillie slammed over tweets about civil case
Ryan Clinkscale admitted the smash when he appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court
Dundee SNP councillor eyes up new Broughty Ferry and Arbroath seat - who else…
Ryan Clinkscale admitted the smash when he appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court
Fife gran who heckled Humza Yousaf in Dundee will meet SNP leader today
Ryan Clinkscale admitted the smash when he appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court
Jobs lost after collapse of Angus manufacturing business
Ryan Clinkscale admitted the smash when he appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court
Dundee firms at ‘competitive disadvantage’ after investment zone blow
Ryan Clinkscale admitted the smash when he appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court
19 Best pictures from Broughty Ferry Gala Day as week-long celebration begins
Ryan Clinkscale admitted the smash when he appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court
24 of the best pictures as Eid in the Park returns to Dundee's Camperdown…
Arthur Street in Dunfermline.
Probe after woman's body discovered in Dunfermline