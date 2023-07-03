Speeder admits injuring two men in Arbroath crash that sounded ‘like bomb going off’

A dangerous driver who was travelling at double the speed limit on a residential Arbroath street left his passenger in hospital for days, a court has heard.

Neighbours said the sound of Ryan Clinkscale’s crash was “akin to a bomb going off.”

His passenger Matthew Hays-Reekie spent almost a week in hospital as a result, and Andrew Brett – whose car he crashed into at almost 60mph – was also taken to Ninewells.

Clinkscale, of Arbroath’s High Street, suffered only one small cut.

The 26-year-old appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court for sentencing after previously admitting causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Horror crash

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry said: “The locus is the junction between Salisbury Place and Viewfield Road in Arbroath, a public road in a residential area.”

She told the court: “At about 7.35pm on June 24 2021, a witness was in her home when she observed a blue car travelling south along Viewfield Road at an excessive speed.”

Ms Hednry said another vehicle, driven by Mr Brett, approached the junction and came to a stop.

“He observed no moving vehicles so he considered it safe to cross,” she said.

“As he pulled out a few metres, he observed a blur approaching from his right.

“Due to the excessive speed, the accused was left no opportunity to react.

“The next thing Mr Brett recalls is airbags activating in the car.”

Neighbours rushed to help

Clinkscale’s car came to rest on its nose, with the remainder of the vehicle resting on Mr Brett’s bonnet.

Neighbours reported that the sound of the collision was “akin to a bomb going off.”

Several members of the public rushed to help get people out of the wreckage.

Police arrived within 10 minutes and found debris across the road.

Clnkscale was placed in the back of a police car where he confessed to driving at between 50mph and 60mph in the 30mph zone.

Mr Brett was looked over by paramedics and taken to Ninewells to be treated for knee pain.

Mr Hays-Reekie, a passenger in Clinkscale’s car, was also taken to the Dundee hospital.

He spent six days there and was treated for a perforated bowel.

Clinkscale suffered only a small cut on his head which required no hospital treatment.

Sentenced

At a hearing in May, Clinkscale admitted injuring Mr Brett and seriously injuring Mr Hays-Reekie by driving dangerously.

Clinkscale’s solicitor said: “This is a matter of some gravity.

“He’s now 26. He was 24 at the time of the commission of the offence.

“I can say very fortunately for the accused that since this matter, there’s been discussion with his employer and he will maintain his employment.

“He is well aware that he will receive a lengthy disqualification.”

Sheriff Krista Johnston banned Clinkscale for two years and ordered him to complete 125 hours of unpaid work in the next 12 months.

Clinkscale will be supervised for a year and must resit the extended test before driving again.

The sheriff said: “This case brings into sharp focus what can be really tragic and terrible consequences of driving at 50mph to 60mph in what should be a 30mph limit.

“Had you been adhering to the limit, no doubt this incident could have been avoided.

“I take into account your age. You’re a working man.

“In all the circumstances, I have to weight that against the effects and injuries.”

