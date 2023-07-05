Dundee criminal broke court order to look for escaped dog

A man broke strict conditions keeping him away from his partner so he could look for his escaped dog in Dundee.

Graeme Cosgrove was subject to a non-harassment order, keeping him away Cheryl Burry by court order.

However, in November last year he was contacted by his estranged girlfriend, who was “distraught” after the dog they shared “like a child” had run away.

The animal got loose after someone broke into Ms Burry’s house, Dundee Sheriff Court was told.

Cosgrove and Ms Burry searched the Stobswell area for the missing pet, when police came across them.

They recognised Cosgrove and knew he had been told by a sheriff not to approach or contact Ms Burry, regardless of the circumstance.

He was arrested and spat in the direction of a police officer while in the custody unit at Bell Street police headquarters.

Dog hunt

Depute fiscal Lynne Mannion told the court: “At around 8.15pm on November 11, witnesses on Broughty Ferry Road saw Ms Burry running toward South Baffin Street.

“She looked distressed.

“The accused was spotted later on Dundonald Street.

“At around midnight on November 12, in a cell at Bell Street police HQ, Cosgrove threatened to spit on PC Euan McLeod.

“He claimed he did not, and said ‘if I wanted to spit on you I would have done it already’.

“He then spat in the direction of PC McLeod before being restrained.”

Pet ‘like a child’

Defence solicitor Jane Caird, in mitigation for Cosgrove, said: “He had been at liberty for around three weeks before this incident.

“Prior to that he was on remand. He had been released on bail and given special instructions not to contact Ms Burry.

“They share a dog, who is like a child to them.

“Ms Burry’s home was broken into and she contacted the accused to advise him the dog had run away.

“She wanted him to help look for the dog.

“On the spitting charge, he fully regrets his actions.

“He was very worried about his dog.”

‘Affront to the court’

Sheriff Mark Thorley sentenced repeat offender Cosgrove, a prisoner at Perth, to 14 months behind bars.

He said: “To say you have a terrible record is an understatement.

“In relation to charge one (the non-harassment order breach), your actions are an affront to the court.

“On charge two, attempting to spit on an officer is disgusting.

“It cannot be dealt with in any other way than a custodial sentence.”

Cosgrove’s sentence was backdated to November last year.

