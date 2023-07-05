Dundee criminal broke court order to look for escaped dog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee criminal broke court order to look for escaped dog

Graeme Cosgrove also spat at an officer.

By Paul Malik
Graeme Cosgrove admitted the breach at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.
Graeme Cosgrove admitted the breach at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.

A man broke strict conditions keeping him away from his partner so he could look for his escaped dog in Dundee.

Graeme Cosgrove was subject to a non-harassment order, keeping him away Cheryl Burry by court order.

However, in November last year he was contacted by his estranged girlfriend, who was “distraught” after the dog they shared “like a child” had run away.

The animal got loose after someone broke into Ms Burry’s house, Dundee Sheriff Court was told.

Cosgrove and Ms Burry searched the Stobswell area for the missing pet, when police came across them.

They recognised Cosgrove and knew he had been told by a sheriff not to approach or contact Ms Burry, regardless of the circumstance.

He was arrested and spat in the direction of a police officer while in the custody unit at Bell Street police headquarters.

Dog hunt

Depute fiscal Lynne Mannion told the court: “At around 8.15pm on November 11, witnesses on Broughty Ferry Road saw Ms Burry running toward South Baffin Street.

“She looked distressed.

“The accused was spotted later on Dundonald Street.

“At around midnight on November 12, in a cell at Bell Street police HQ, Cosgrove threatened to spit on PC Euan McLeod.

“He claimed he did not, and said ‘if I wanted to spit on you I would have done it already’.

“He then spat in the direction of PC McLeod before being restrained.”

Pet ‘like a child’

Defence solicitor Jane Caird, in mitigation for Cosgrove, said: “He had been at liberty for around three weeks before this incident.

“Prior to that he was on remand. He had been released on bail and given special instructions not to contact Ms Burry.

“They share a dog, who is like a child to them.

“Ms Burry’s home was broken into and she contacted the accused to advise him the dog had run away.

“She wanted him to help look for the dog.

“On the spitting charge, he fully regrets his actions.

“He was very worried about his dog.”

‘Affront to the court’

Sheriff Mark Thorley sentenced repeat offender Cosgrove, a prisoner at Perth, to 14 months behind bars.

He said: “To say you have a terrible record is an understatement.

“In relation to charge one (the non-harassment order breach), your actions are an affront to the court.

“On charge two, attempting to spit on an officer is disgusting.

“It cannot be dealt with in any other way than a custodial sentence.”

Cosgrove’s sentence was backdated to November last year.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from The Courier

Rachael Bisset, assistant manager at Assai Records on Union Street says the pedestrian and cycle zone is great for their business. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Union Street shops on Dundee’s active freeways plan – will it frighten off customers?
Steven Bracy exposed police to risk from his dirty protest. Image: Facebook.
Oldest member of Dundee cannabis gang's dirty protest in police van after raid
Montrose hotelier Trish Douglas is honoured to take up the tope role in Inner Wheel worldwide. Image: Supplied
Montrose hotelier Trish set for globetrotting year as International Inner Wheel president
New Friends of Craigtoun Park volunteer Martin Dibbs is pictured driving the train at Craigtoun Country Park, St Andrews.
10 fun things to do with kids in Fife during the school holidays
When Madness went one step beyond to make a date in Montrose in 2015
The Sonis team showing off the new alarm system. Image: Sonis.
Fife firm launches 'game-changing' intruder alarm which could 'revolutionise' home security
Wioelltta Cielieska won her unfair dismissal claim against Berties Barbers. Image: MML Law
Dundee mum 'sacked for being disabled' wins £10k in unfair dismissal claim
Craig Wighton opened the scoring for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Dunfermline talking points as Craig Wighton nets in positive Pars performance
Tony Docherty has been reading former Dundee United boss Micky Mellon's management book. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reads ex-Dundee United manager's book in search of 'sporting edge'
MasterChef winner Jamie Scott and wife Kelly seated at a restaurant table by a window with view of Broughty Ferry beach and the Tay estuary beyond.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Memories on the menu as MasterChef's Jamie Scott breathes new life into…