10 fun things to do with kids in Fife during the school holidays

School holiday are upon us and parents will be looking for fun things to do with the kids.

Fife has a whole host of attractions which families will love, as well as miles of coastline with fabulous beaches and open countryside to burn off energy.

We’ve pulled together some suggestions for great days out with the children, some of them paid-for destinations and others free but fun.

Create art on Fife beaches

Fife boasts a string of amazing beaches but not always the weather to swim in the sea and bask in the sun.

Come rain or shine, though, kids will love making art, whether on St Andrews’ West Sands or on the huge expanse at Pettycur Bay.

Dig out some tools, such as a small rake, garden fork and trowel, spoons, kitchen utensils, a bucket and spade, sticks of various thicknesses and get creative. A balloon pump if you have one is good for blowing away loose sand.

Check the tide times first to make sure there’s a big enough area of wet sand available, whether you plan to attempt a sand sculpture or draw pictures.

Scottish Deer Centre and Wildlife Park, Cupar

The Scottish Deer Centre and Wildlife Park continues to offer its pay-as-you-please entry fee, making it a more affordable day out.

It boasts 12 species of deer, animals including wolves, lynx and Scottish wildcats and European brown bear and birds-of-prey.

But there is lots more besides, including go-karts, an outdoor adventure play area and an indoor playbarn.

A Fife Coastal Path scavenger hunt

Choose a section of the Fife Coastal Path of a manageable distance and suitable terrain for your children.

To make the walk more interesting, draw up a list of things for them to spot or find and bring a pencil to tick the items as they go and a bag to collect treasures.

For example, before you head out make sure they know what a cormorant or a corn marigold look like and have them look out for them.

Get them to find the biggest shell they can, a y-shaped stick, a speckled stone, a bird’s feather – they can use what they discover for crafts when they get home or to illustrate a story about their adventure.

Craigtoun Country Park, St Andrews

Craigtoun County Park is easily among the best parks in Courier Country.

Its seasonal attractions are open throughout the school summer holidays, including the boating pond, Rio Grande miniature railway, Puffin’ Billy road train and now also a go-kart track.

Seasonal attractions are £2 a ride or a day band costs £9.50.

There’s also plenty to see and do for free, including an adventure playground, trampolines, trim trails, a 30ft zip wire and Fairy Glen woodland.

Board The Reaper and visit Little Neuk Storytelling Centre, Anstruther

The Scottish Fisheries Museum’s historic Fifie herring drifter, The Reaper, is open to visitors from Wednesdays to Sundays from July 12 to September 10.

You go below deck and see what it would have been like to be a fisherman in the 19th and early 20th centuries and meet the volunteer crew which sails the vessel today.

Younger children can also pretend to live in a fishing community in the new Little Neuk Storytelling Centre next door.

It has a little village role play area, including a boat and a tractor, and storytelling workshops.

Entry to The Reaper is by donation and play sessions can be booked online.

Swim for free or £1

Throughout the school holidays swimming is free for children at Fife Sports and Leisure Trust pools between 9am and 1pm Monday to Friday. From 1pm to 5pm it costs just £1.

Pools include are Beacon, Bowhill, Carnegie, Cowdenbeath, Cupar, East Sands, Michael Woods, Kirkcaldy and Levenmouth. The Beacon and Levenmouth pools have flumes and waves.

Paddlesports at Lochore Meadows

Lochore Meadows Country Park makes a fun day out whether or not you hit the water, with its fantastic playpark, including a zipslide, and scenic walks and bike trails.

But if you do want to get out on the water, its outdoor education centre runs beginners stand-up paddleboarding courses on Saturday and Sunday mornings and Tuesday evenings for ages 11 and over.

Once you’ve got the knack, there are paddlesports fun sessions on Monday and Wednesdays evenings.

All equipment is provided.

Muddy Boots, Balmalcolm

This farm has it all – an adventure playground including jumping pillows and go-karts. There’s a huge water slide and a laser tag arena. And for a little bit of calm, there’s an area for pottery-painting.

To cap it off, it has a lovely café and farm shop which parents will enjoy.

Prices and booking details are on the Muddy Boots website.

Burntisland Fairground and beach

The fairground takes over Burntisland Links for the entire summer, open everyday until August 19 from 1pm to 9pm.

It has all the favourites including waltzers, dodgems, hook-a-duck, arcades. There are also playparks at either end and the beach is nearby.

On Monday July 17 there will be even more to see with Burntisland Highland Games taking place.

An ice-cream from Novelli’s dessert parlour is a must during any visit to the seaside holiday town.

Fife’s summer reading challenge

Stock up on books from your local library so on rainy days your children can take part in the Summer Reading Challenge with On Fife.

Children aged 4 to 11 will get stickers to add to their score card for every books, e-books or e-audio book they read from the library.

For every two they will get a reward, such as a pencil, bookmark or frisbee, and for six they will get a medal, certificate and entry to prize draw for a £20 Amazon voucher or an author visit to their school.

The challenge runs until August 26.