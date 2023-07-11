Dundee dealer says he was ‘cuckooed’ by armed gang from Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee dealer says he was ‘cuckooed’ by armed gang from Birmingham

Martin Kyle, 49, said his DNA was found on the drug because he had moved it to clean the property at Ancrum Court.

By Gordon Currie
Martin Kyle appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court
Martin Kyle appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court

A heroin dealer claimed he was bullied into peddling the drug by an English “cuckooing” gang who moved into his home and turned it into a heroin distribution centre.

He told police that a group of drug dealers from Birmingham had moved into his home and he felt scared to resist because they were armed with weapons.

He told police that a group of drug dealers from Birmingham had moved into his home and he felt scared to resist because they were armed with weapons.

Sheriff George Way told Kyle the likely outcome of the case was “finely balanced” and he deferred sentence until later this month.

Raid on drugs hub

Kyle admitted being concerned in the supply of diamorphine from his home address on December 17 2020. Dundee Sheriff Court was told hundreds of pounds worth of the Class A drug was found.

Police received confidential information that the property was being used as an illicit drugs hub and an early morning raid was carried out by detectives.

There were four people in the property at the time and analysis of the drug packages found showed a direct DNA link to Kyle, who was the registered tenant at the property.

Martin Kyle at Dundee Sheriff Court

When interviewed, Kyle told police that a group of men had arrived at his home from Birmingham and had started using it to sell drugs around the city.

He said he had been told to run drugs for the gang because he had an unspecified debt of his own to pay off, and was fearful of reprisals if he refused to do so.

Kyle told the police that he was afraid of the gang because of the weapons they had and stories he had heard previously about the violence they had meted out to others.

Cuckooing refers to incidents where an external group target the home of a vulnerable local to use it as a centre for dealing drugs in an area away from their home patch.

