Blairgowrie drink-driver hid under child’s bedding after two hit-and-run crashes

Daryl Mullen was caught by police hiding in a bedroom. He told them: "I should have hid in the attic."

By Jamie Buchan
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drink driver crashed van Picture shows; Daryl Mullen. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 19/07/2023
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drink driver crashed van Picture shows; Daryl Mullen. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 19/07/2023

A hit-and-run drink driver who tried to hide from police in a child’s bedroom has been banned from the road for four-and-a-half years.

Daryl Mullen was more than three times the drink-drive limit when he crashed his white Vauxhall Vivaro van into two cars in Blairgowrie.

He was later caught by officers hiding underneath children’s bedding, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

The 32-year-old told police: “I should have hid in the attic.”

Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving dangerously and colliding with other vehicles on Bank Head and Queens Avenue, Blairgowrie, on January 21 this year.

He pled guilty to a second charge of drink driving, with a breathalyser reading of 77 mics of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 mics.

Bumper dragged along road after smash

Fiscal depute Sam Craib told the court: “At about 11am, witnesses were in a vehicle driving down the road.

“Another vehicle then impacted them from behind.

Daryl Mullen at Perth Sheriff Court

“The witnesses stopped and got out to check what had happened. They saw that a white van had collided with them.

“The van then reversed, pulled out into oncoming traffic, mounted a pavement and drove off at speed.”

The court heard the van was left with “considerable” visible damage. It’s front bumper was seen dragging along the ground as it travelled down the street.

Queens Avenue, Blairgowrie

Mr Craib said another witness in the area noticed “substantial damage” to his motor.

“There were white markings on the vehicle, indicating the colour of the vehicle which hit it.”

Mullen was later seen getting out of the van.

“He appeared to be heavily intoxicated,” said Mr Craib.

“He was waving his arms in the air, slurring his speech and asking for someone to let him inside a property there.”

Police were called to the area and went into the house.

There, they found Mullen hiding in a child’s bedroom, underneath some bedding.

When he was cautioned and charged, he said to officers: “I should have hid in the attic.”

Addressing underlying issues

Mullen’s solicitor said: “At the time of this incident, he was struggling.

“After this happened, he went to his doctor and was diagnosed with depression.

“He deeply regrets his behaviour.”

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon told Mullen: “This was a serious charge.

“However, I see you have taken steps to address the issues involved and I am able to deal with this matter with a community payback order.”

Mullen, of Milton Crescent, Rattray, was placed on supervision for a year and ordered to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work.

He was banned from driving for 54 months.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

