Wednesday court round-up — Hospital ruckus and cannabis find

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By Crime and Courts Team
A man has appeared in court in connection with the recovery of a £60,000 cannabis haul in Perth.

Amedou Jallow faces allegations that he was concerned in the supply of the class B drug.

The 46-year-old, from Walsall in the West Midlands, made no plea during a private petition hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to make a follow-up appearance at the same court next week.

Police Scotland said drugs were recovered after a traffic stop in Perth High Street on Tuesday.

As well as cannabis with a street value of £60,000, nearly £4,000 cash was also recovered, police said.

Intent to steal

An aspiring Dundee car raider has been locked up for seven months.

Ryan Wilson was brought from custody to Dundee Sheriff Court where he admitted being within the private-plated vehicle on Gray’s Lane in Lochee on June 6 this year, where it could be reasonably inferred he intended to steal.

Fiscal depute Lauren Pennycook explained that the car’s owner spotted the 28-year-old within the vehicle when he got up to get a drink at 2.20am.

A solicitor appearing for Wilson, of Ann Street, said: “He does accept it. He was homeless at the time.

“He was simply looking for something to steal for some sort of income.”

Sheriff George Way imposed five months of an unexpired prison sentence and sentenced Wilson to a further two months in jail.

Hospital ruckus

A Newburgh man who admitted causing a ruckus at a Perth hospital has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Mark Anderson was admitted to Perth Royal Infirmary last month after feeling unwell.

But he became irate when he was being treated on by two nurses.

Fiscal depute Sam Craib told the city’s sheriff court: “He complained that they were not treating him properly because he was a drug user.”

Perth Royal Infirmary.

Anderson, 33, was then given the medical all-clear and discharged.

“Two members of staff attempted to get the accused to calm down,” said Mr Craib.

“He continued ranting however. Every second word he used was the word ‘f***’

“He then called one of the nurses a ‘f***ing b****.’”

When police were called, Anderson told them: “I never argued with anybody.”

Anderson, of Banklands, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at A&E on June 20.

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said: “He has been in custody before so he is well aware he is in a fragile situation.”

Sheriff David Hall, who was presented with a handwritten letter from the accused, said he was initially going to send him to jail.

“This was a serious matter and your attitude was appalling,” he said.

“But you appear to have turned a corner.”

Anderson was ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work.

Child abuser blames victim

A retired British Transport Police officer who sexually abused a child for five years – and then tried to blame her for his own despicable actions – has been jailed.

Remorseless Christopher Aldridge admitted two charges of using lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour towards the youngster.

Christopher Aldridge

The abuse began when the victim was just nine, Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard.

Aldridge would play ‘tickle and chase’ games with the girl before pinning her down and touching her breasts and lower private parts.

The abuse, which started in the mid 2000s, happened on “multiple occasions in the same way” until she was 14.

Aldridge asked the girl not to tell anyone what had happened because he would get into trouble.

The 76-year-old first offender, of Golf View in Cardenden, was jailed for four-and-a-half years on Wednesday.

Full story here

Triple police assault

A Dundee thug who injured himself when he headbutted a police officer, then spat at two more after receiving treatment at Ninewells Hospital, has been jailed.

Paul Rice appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting three constables.

Paul Rice was jailed for nine months. Image: DCT Media

The 41-year-old apologised after attacking the first officer at his flat.

But then he turned violent again after receiving medical care for his self-inflicted head injury.

Rice, of Bonnethill Court, is now behind bars.

Full story here

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

