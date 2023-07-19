Cash stolen in Dundee charity shop break-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Cash stolen in Dundee charity shop break-in

The Boys' Brigade store in the Keiller Centre was targeted by a thief on Tuesday morning. 

By Poppy Watson
Allan Fordyce, captain of the 30th Dundee Boys' Brigade. Image: Supplied.
Allan Fordyce, captain of the 30th Dundee Boys' Brigade. Image: Supplied.

A break-in at a charity shop in the Keiller Centre in Dundee has left its owner “shocked”.

Cash was stolen from the Boys’ Brigade store in the city centre shopping centre when it was targeted on Tuesday morning.

The man, who left a knife behind in his wake, took the cash register and its £50 float.

Shop owner Allan Fordyce, who is captain of the Dundee Boys’ Brigade, says the break-in is “the lowest of the low”.

The store, which opened in 2015, raises funds for the local youth club, which operates out of Stobswell Trinity Church.

Keiller Centre. Image: Supplied.  

Allan said: “I got a phone call from the ladies who run the shop for me on Tuesday morning saying that the till was missing and wondering if I had taken it away.

“I said, ‘No, the till was there when I left at 3pm on Monday’.

“So I asked them to call security and play back CCTV.”

Video footage captured by the Keiller Centre‘s security cameras revealed that the break-in occurred at 9.05am on Tuesday – before the shop opened at 10am.

It showed a man with a bald head and wearing trainers stealing the till.

But how he gained access to the shop remains a mystery, says Allan, who locked its shutters the day before.

He is yet to see the footage for himself.

‘I am shocked’

Allan says staff also found a broken knife in the shop – which they suspect might have been used in an attempt to prise open the cash register before it was taken.

The 52-year-old said: “I am shocked.

“A theft is one thing but a theft from a charity shop is the lowest you can go.

“It brings money in for Boys’ Brigade club.

“It is hard enough for the parents with the cost of living crisis and all that kind of thing, so that’s why I subsidise the trips as much as I can with the shop money.”

The Boys’ Brigade – a UK-wide group rooted in Christian faith – organises adventures and activities for youngsters.

Police launch investigation after Keiller Centre charity shop break-in

The shop, which is run by a team of six volunteers, has remained open for business while police investigate the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.30pm on Tuesday, we received a report of a break-in at a premises in Chapel Street, Dundee.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”

More from Dundee

Union Street to get new decorations as part of the councils 'City Centre Strategic Investment Plan' . Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee's Union Street make-over continues with new 'high-level' decorations
Nick Nestorenko will graduate on Friday. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Ukrainian student who fled war-torn country almost a decade ago set to graduate from…
Fire damage at Clepington Court in Dundee
Woman's anger after furniture set on fire outside Dundee flats
Matthew Bellhouse-Moran and Ray Macfarlane in front of HMS Unicorn.
Future of Dundee's HMS Unicorn secured with huge £1.1m donation
Netta Spence, former life president of the Phibbies has died.
Obituary: Netta Spence, teacher, and member of Broughty Ferry Phibbies for 75 years
Scott Kyles outside his home in Leith Walk, Dundee. Image: Scott Kyles/Facebook.
Dundee residents take action after claiming neglect has turned street into 'jungle'
Paul Rice was jailed for nine months. Image: DCT Media
Dundee thug who attacked three police officers is jailed
Ruairidh Milton, founder of Forward Your Fitness.
New gym rejected by Dundee City Council over 'town centre first' policy
Michael Torano. Image: Facebook.
Dundee slasher left victim with 12cm facial cut
Andrew Hunter's mask slipped when he brutally murdered his wife in 1987. Image: DC Thomson/Roddie Reid.
Andrew Hunter: Do answers to unsolved murders lie in grave of depraved Carnoustie killer?