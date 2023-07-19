Man charged over £60k cannabis haul in Perth

A man has been charged over a £60,000 cannabis haul in Perth.

The 46-year-old man was arrested after police stopped his vehicle on High Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Along with the drugs, £3,890 in cash was also seized.

The man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Detective constable Luke Doogan of divisional serious and organised crime said: “We are committed to disrupting the supply and sale of drugs in communities and preventing the misery it brings.

“This activity was driven by intelligence and we would urge anyone who has information or concerns about drugs to contact Police Scotland via 101.

“Alternatively, they can make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”