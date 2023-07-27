Clumsy cocaine dealer caught in Arbroath 11 days after prison release is locked up again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Clumsy cocaine dealer caught in Arbroath 11 days after prison release is locked up again

Darren Milne had spilt cocaine collected from Dundee on the waistband of his trousers and in his car when he was pulled over by police.

By Ross Gardiner
Darren Milne at Forfar Sheriff Court on a previous appearance.
Darren Milne at Forfar Sheriff Court on a previous appearance.

A drug dealer has been locked up for two-and-a-half years after police caught him in Arbroath with spilled cocaine in his car.

Clumsy cocaine dealer Darren Milne was snared after being pulled over with a burst bag of white powder in his car.

Angus crook Milne had not even been at liberty for two weeks after his previous prison sentence when he was caught again.

Milne had spilled cocaine inside his vehicle and told police he did not know what it was when they pulled him over.

He later admitted peddling drugs which could have fetched more than £5,000.

Sentencing had been deferred for reports and on Wednesday at Forfar Sheriff Court, Sheriff Mark Thorley jailed him for 30 months.

Caught again

At a hearing in May, Milne admitted being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug on September 10 2020.

On that occasion, Fiscal depute Christine Allan explained he had been released from HMP Perth on August 31, just 11 days earlier.

Police on mobile patrol at around 2.30pm spotted Milne’s car at Arbroath‘s Westway Retail Park.

They followed the vehicle onto Montrose Road and activated their blue lights for a routine check.

Milne, of City Road in Brechin, stopped the car and was seen to have white powder on his waistband.

A ripped blue bag containing powder was spotted in the driver’s footwell and more white powder was visible on the centre console.

After searching Milne, police found another ripped blue bag.

They also uncovered more than £130 in cash and a mobile phone, which contained incriminating messages and a tick list.

Milne told police: “You’ll find stuff in the car.

“I don’t know what it is, I picked it up in Dundee.

“I’m working off a debt.”

He was taken to Arbroath police station and the powder was found to be cocaine.

In total, the 56.42 grammes was estimated to be worth at least £2,200 but could fetch as much as £5,600 if sold in single-gramme deals.

The 27-year-old’s solicitor Sarah Russo said: “Mr Milne is currently subject to a community payback order.”

She explained that sentence was imposed for offending which was not drug-related.

Drugs record

In 2017, Milne admitted hiding cocaine in a locked bedroom in his grandfather’s house in Montrose.

Officers raided the property in Glenogil Street and found an 11.12g white rock of cocaine and benzocaine, scales and bags in the room.

They also found a padlock on a bedroom door.

At the same hearing, Milne pled guilty to keeping another stash of the Class A drug at his girlfriend’s Montrose home.

Police also found £5,790 of Milne’s cash during a second raid on his partner’s home in Christies Lane.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

Kevin McBride has been remanded after the single-punch assault in Aura nightclub. Image: Facebook
Dundee delivery driver almost killed man in city nightclub for ‘grinding’ on partner
(L-R) Jay Thomson, Christopher Robertson and Cortez Cuthbert knocked their victim unconscious on Reform Street.
Dundee trio battered man unconscious in unprovoked city centre attack
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Aldi Barbie haul
Alistair Birse. Image: DC Thomson.
Cocaine-fuelled Angus engineer left woman with 'life-threatening' injuries after crash
Michael Haugh.
Falklands war veteran, 82, locked up for molesting children in Angus
Herriott was found guilty of sexual assault at Society in Kirkcaldy. Image: DC Thomson.
Woman ‘violated’ by man who rubbed head in her breasts at Kirkcaldy nightclub 
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Romantics courting trouble in the dock
Sean Mitchell.
Prison 'inevitable' for Dundee rapist who attacked vulnerable woman
David Goodwillie playing for Clyde
David Goodwillie: Rape charity ‘extremely concerned’ by leak of confidential civil case documents
Erland Fraser pled guilty at the High Court in Glasgow to killing his nephew William Fraser. Image: Spindrift
Uncle killed prospective St Andrews computing student in knife attack