Clumsy cocaine dealer caught in Arbroath 11 days after prison release is locked up again

A drug dealer has been locked up for two-and-a-half years after police caught him in Arbroath with spilled cocaine in his car.

Clumsy cocaine dealer Darren Milne was snared after being pulled over with a burst bag of white powder in his car.

Angus crook Milne had not even been at liberty for two weeks after his previous prison sentence when he was caught again.

Milne had spilled cocaine inside his vehicle and told police he did not know what it was when they pulled him over.

He later admitted peddling drugs which could have fetched more than £5,000.

Sentencing had been deferred for reports and on Wednesday at Forfar Sheriff Court, Sheriff Mark Thorley jailed him for 30 months.

Caught again

At a hearing in May, Milne admitted being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug on September 10 2020.

On that occasion, Fiscal depute Christine Allan explained he had been released from HMP Perth on August 31, just 11 days earlier.

Police on mobile patrol at around 2.30pm spotted Milne’s car at Arbroath‘s Westway Retail Park.

They followed the vehicle onto Montrose Road and activated their blue lights for a routine check.

Milne, of City Road in Brechin, stopped the car and was seen to have white powder on his waistband.

A ripped blue bag containing powder was spotted in the driver’s footwell and more white powder was visible on the centre console.

After searching Milne, police found another ripped blue bag.

They also uncovered more than £130 in cash and a mobile phone, which contained incriminating messages and a tick list.

Milne told police: “You’ll find stuff in the car.

“I don’t know what it is, I picked it up in Dundee.

“I’m working off a debt.”

He was taken to Arbroath police station and the powder was found to be cocaine.

In total, the 56.42 grammes was estimated to be worth at least £2,200 but could fetch as much as £5,600 if sold in single-gramme deals.

The 27-year-old’s solicitor Sarah Russo said: “Mr Milne is currently subject to a community payback order.”

She explained that sentence was imposed for offending which was not drug-related.

Drugs record

In 2017, Milne admitted hiding cocaine in a locked bedroom in his grandfather’s house in Montrose.

Officers raided the property in Glenogil Street and found an 11.12g white rock of cocaine and benzocaine, scales and bags in the room.

They also found a padlock on a bedroom door.

At the same hearing, Milne pled guilty to keeping another stash of the Class A drug at his girlfriend’s Montrose home.

Police also found £5,790 of Milne’s cash during a second raid on his partner’s home in Christies Lane.

