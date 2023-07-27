Watch moment van goes up in flames just yards from Fife homes

This is the moment a van went up in flames just yards from homes in a Fife village.

Firefighters were called to Kingsdale Gardens in Kennoway shortly before 10pm on Wednesday.

One appliance from Kirkcaldy tackled the Ford Transit van blaze.

Images posted by concerned residents on social media showed plumes of black smoke rising above the houses as the burning van spat flames into nearby gardens.

It is not yet known what caused the fire, or if anyone has been injured.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a report of a Ford transit van on fire on Kingsdale Terrace in Kennoway at 9.50pm on Wednesday.

“We had one appliance in attendance.

“It was sent from Kirkcaldy.

“We left the scene shortly after 11pm.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.