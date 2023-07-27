Driver broke neck in pile-up after dangerous overtake in Fife

A motorist broke his own neck in a crash caused when he overtook on the summit of a hill in Fife.

Two other drivers were injured when Jacob Wyse crashed head-on into another vehicle and a third car hit the wreckage.

Wyse’s Seat Ibiza was turned 180 degrees in the collision and he suffered “significant” injuries, Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard.

Wyse, 20, of Balbedie Avenue, Kirkcaldy, admitted driving dangerously on the B922 Cluny road on January 5 last year.

The crash resulted in injuries to himself and two other drivers, William Roxburgh and Liam Greig.

Dangerous driving pile-up

Fiscal depute Eve McKaig said the crash happened shortly after 5.30pm.

She said the driver of a Vauxhall Astra in northbound lane, travelling at about 55mph, suddenly saw Wyse’s headlights in his rear-view mirror.

She said: “As he approached the crest of a hill, he saw the headlights move into the opposite carriageway in an attempt to overtake him.”

She said at that point, there is a solid white line in the centre of the road.

Coming in the opposite direction was a Toyota Rav 4, driven by William Roxburgh, followed by a Vauxhall Corsa, driven by Liam Greig.

Ms McKaig said: “As Mr Roxburgh was approaching the crest of the hill he observed said headlights on his side of the carriageway and felt a huge impact on his car.”

The Astra driver managed to avoid a collision but the Corsa hit the side of Mr Roxburgh’s car.

#FifeRP are currently dealing with a serious crash on the B922 between Clunie and the Strathore Road Junction. The… Posted by Police Scotland Fife on Wednesday, 5 January 2022

When emergency services arrived at the scene they found Wyse’s vehicle halfway on to an embankment, with the then-19 year old lying in the road.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he was round to have a ruptured bowel and fractures to his neck.

The other two men suffered whiplash, with Mr Roxburgh also suffering a cut to his head.

Sentence was deferred for reports and Wyse was disqualified from driving in the interim.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.