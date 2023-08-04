Perjury probe after Perth man lies in court about nightclub attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Perjury probe after Perth man lies in court about nightclub attack

Darryn Calder was found guilty of causing a violent fracas at The Loft venue on South Street following a trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

By Jamie Buchan
Darryn Calder was found guilty of assaulting two men at the Loft Nightclub. Image: Twitter.
Darryn Calder was found guilty of assaulting two men at the Loft Nightclub. Image: Twitter.

A sheriff has questioned whether a Perth man should face perjury charges after he denied assaulting workers at a city nightclub, then admitted the attack to social workers.

Darryn Calder was found guilty of causing a violent fracas at The Loft on South Street following a trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

During the hearing, the 35-year-old denied he was responsible for assaulting Daniel Khawer and Jordan Lorimer on April 24 last year.

But following his conviction, he confessed all to social workers preparing a background sentencing report.

Calder, who has a history of violent conduct, was ordered to pay £250 compensation to each of his victims and has now  been accused of misleading the court.

The penalty for perjury is a maximum five-year prison term and/ or a fine.

Potential perjury

Sheriff David Hall said: “He misled the court.

“He is lucky he isn’t prosecuted for perjury – although he could still be.”

The sheriff told Calder: “I am going to ask the procurator fiscal depute to consider the terms of this criminal justice social work report and check if the Crown considers taking any further action against you in relation to this matter.

“Clearly you misled the court because you gave evidence saying you were not the person involved.

“But now it is clear that you accept that you were.

“That is potentially for another day however.

The assault happened at The Loft nightclub, South Street, Perth

“This is a positive report and I am prepared today to let you remain at liberty.”

Calder was placed on supervision for 18 months and ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work.

He must also pay £500 compensation to the two employees he assaulted.

Calder was further ordered to stay at his Canal Street home between 8pm and 5am as part of a three-month restriction of liberty order.

The sheriff warned the sentence was imposed as a direct alternative to prison.

The trial heard that during the drunken outburst, Calder seized Mr Lorimer by his clothes and repeatedly struck him on the head.

He hit Mr Khawer to the head once.

Neither man was seriously hurt, the court heard.

Compensation for pub attack

Last year, Calder was ordered to pay £1000 compensation to the family of alleged murder victim Ian Menzies.

The court heard Calder randomly attacked Mr Menzies at the city centre Sandeman bar in September 2019, 18 months before his death.

Calder punched him and threw him on the ground, before repeatedly kicking him and stamping on his body.

Ian Menzies.

Mr Menzies was found dead at his city centre flat in June 2021.

His son Craig Dixon is now awaiting trial, accused of murdering the 55-year-old by beating him to death with a hammer.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

Michelle Vallance appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Banned St Andrews shopper assaulted police after Tesco rammy
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — 'Everyone makes mistakes'
William Ronald was killed in 2018. Image: Supplied.
Family awarded compensation after Fife RAF hero's Kinross-shire crash death
Grant will appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
St Johnstone legend Roddy Grant appears in court over alleged incident at Perth pub
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Thief who nearly killed Dundee Marks and Spencer shop worker jailed for six years
Gareth Norman has gone from charity champion to jailed rapist. Image: DC Thomson.
Disgraced Dundee 'street angel' Gareth Norman jailed for raping girl when he was a…
Laszlo Vass appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunk driver found slumped at wheel in middle of Perthshire street
William Ronald was killed in 2018. Image: Supplied.
Fife widow tells trial of moments she learned 'heroic' RAF husband died in Kinross-shire…
Peter Roy (left) and his son, also Peter, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Crieff father-and-son told stay away from neighbours or face arrest
Sextortionist Falak Khan at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Gordon Currie
Dundee sextortionist on curfew after sex tape plot to keep boyfriend