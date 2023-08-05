Perth driver flouted ban for drunken offence at school sports day

A Perth driver caught behind the wheel while disqualified has been banned from the road for another two-and-a-half years.

Daniel Moroz was slapped with a ban after attending a school sports day while under the influence in 2019.

Perth Sheriff Court heard he was so drunk when he attended the event at a Pert secondary school, a teacher stepped in and took his keys off him.

The 34-year-old simply walked home and got a new set of keys.

He was found slumped over the wheel outside the school a short time later.

The incident took place less than a week after Moroz had driven off drunk from his place of work.

Moroz, of Strathtay Road, Perth, was banned from driving for 40 months when he admitted drink-driving and being drunk in charge of a car at the city’s sheriff court in June 2019.

He returned to the dock this week after being caught driving on July 4 last year – several weeks before his ban was due to expire.

Bad driving record

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry said the accused was spotted driving along Crieff Road, which she described as “bordered by pedestrian footpaths and residential properties”.

Officers saw Moroz behind the wheel just after 10pm.

“Police were aware he had been disqualified,” said Ms Hendry.

“He was stopped and his disqualification was confirmed.”

Moroz admitted driving while disqualified and with no insurance.

Solicitor John McLaughlin, defending, acknowledged it was the second time his client had been caught flouting the ban.

Sheriff Hall told Moroz: “You pled guilty at the intermediate diet stage and for that you deserve some credit.

“But you have a bad driving record.

“You have been caught driving while disqualified before.

“I am satisfied that today there is an alternative to a custodial sentence.

“However, if you appear in court again for a similar offence you are likely to end up in custody.”

Moroz was placed on supervision for 18 months and ordered to complete 180 hours of unpaid work.

He was further banned from driving for 30 months.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.