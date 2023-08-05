Perth driver flouted ban for drunken offence at school sports day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Perth driver flouted ban for drunken offence at school sports day

Daniel Moroz had been disqualified from driving after attending a Perth school sports day while drunk in 2019.

By Jamie Buchan
Daniel Moroz appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Daniel Moroz appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A Perth driver caught behind the wheel while disqualified has been banned from the road for another two-and-a-half years.

Daniel Moroz was slapped with a ban after attending a school sports day while under the influence in 2019.

Perth Sheriff Court heard he was so drunk when he attended the event at a Pert secondary school, a teacher stepped in and took his keys off him.

The 34-year-old simply walked home and got a new set of keys.

He was found slumped over the wheel outside the school a short time later.

The incident took place less than a week after Moroz had driven off drunk from his place of work.

Daniel Moroz outside Perth Sheriff Court

Moroz, of Strathtay Road, Perth, was banned from driving for 40 months when he admitted drink-driving and being drunk in charge of a car at the city’s sheriff court in June 2019.

He returned to the dock this week after being caught driving on July 4 last year – several weeks before his ban was due to expire.

Bad driving record

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry said the accused was spotted driving along Crieff Road, which she described as “bordered by pedestrian footpaths and residential properties”.

Officers saw Moroz behind the wheel just after 10pm.

“Police were aware he had been disqualified,” said Ms Hendry.

“He was stopped and his disqualification was confirmed.”

Moroz admitted driving while disqualified and with no insurance.

Solicitor John McLaughlin, defending, acknowledged it was the second time his client had been caught flouting the ban.

Perth Sheriff Court

Sheriff Hall told Moroz: “You pled guilty at the intermediate diet stage and for that you deserve some credit.

“But you have a bad driving record.

“You have been caught driving while disqualified before.

“I am satisfied that today there is an alternative to a custodial sentence.

“However, if you appear in court again for a similar offence you are likely to end up in custody.”

Moroz was placed on supervision for 18 months and ordered to complete 180 hours of unpaid work.

He was further banned from driving for 30 months.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

Taylor spilled pasta sauce across his ex-partner's floors. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee boyfriend from hell trashed ex's home and covered floor with pasta sauce
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Sex pest, stun gun and fraud
Drug-driver Steven Burns appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee drug-driver swerved along A90 day after cocaine binge
Arbroath woman bomb threats
Crack dealer: Perth man caught with heroin bum stash during strip search
The dispute happened at Andrew Heiton Court, the old Caledonian Road school building that was converted into flats in 2018. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth man who bludgeoned noisy neighbour spared jail ‘by narrowest of margins’
Michelle Vallance appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Banned St Andrews shopper assaulted police after Tesco rammy
Darryn Calder was found guilty of assaulting two men at the Loft Nightclub. Image: Twitter.
Perjury probe after Perth man lies in court about nightclub attack
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — 'Everyone makes mistakes'
William Ronald was killed in 2018. Image: Supplied.
Family awarded compensation after Fife RAF hero's Kinross-shire crash death
Grant will appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
St Johnstone legend Roddy Grant appears in court over alleged incident at Perth pub