Dundee boyfriend from hell trashed ex’s home and covered floor with pasta sauce

A Dundee boyfriend from hell broke into his ex’s home, burst her tumble drier and spilled pasta sauce on her carpets.

Intoxicated Alan Taylor later stumbled back to the scene with sauce stains on his trousers.

Taylor was brought from remand to Dundee Sheriff Court to admit a campaign of domestic abuse.

The couple broke up after the unemployed 32-year-old took his partner’s car without her permission on July 24 last year

However, Taylor continued contacting her and made a habit of arriving on her doorstep inebriated.

He will remain behind bars while background reports are prepared.

Joyride escalated

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion explained that last summer, Taylor’s partner drove home and found him, having been drinking, at her Linfield Street home.

She went to bed at 11.30pm and when she got up at 8am, her car was gone.

The woman received a torrent of abusive texts from Taylor before he returned, gave her the keys and left again without saying anything.

After breaking up, Taylor, formerly of Dundee‘s Lansdowne Gardens, sent her abusive voicemails and messages for the rest of the month.

At the end of July, he arrived intoxicated and was asked to leave.

He told the woman: “I’ve never even hit you”, before lifting his hand. He lowered it again and laughed.

On a later occasion, intoxicated Taylor arrived to collect dog bedding and she asked him to wait outside while she gathered it.

Taylor stuck his leg in the door and entered uninvited and the woman had to dial 999, leaving the call running without saying anything.

When Taylor realised, he snatched the phone and hurled it at a kitchen cupboard, cracking the screen.

Dolmio disaster

In October, Taylor was again found intoxicated and slumped against her door.

One of the woman’s windows which had been ajar was now wide open and her home had been ransacked.

Her tumble drier door was broken and spilt pasta sauce and broken glass littered the floor.

Taylor began throwing items at her door and window, causing more damage.

He fled but returned, still wearing sauce-stained trousers, while police were carrying out inquiries at the property.

He was arrested and due to his Diazepam-fuelled condition, taken to Ninewells, where he was abusive and called police “f***ing beasts and paedophiles”.

While in the back of a police van, he repeatedly spat on the floor.

Boyfriend from hell’s letter of remorse

Taylor admitted the domestic abuse between July and October last year and threatening or abusive behaviour at the hospital.

Solicitor Ian Houston said: “This is a catalogue of serious abuse – that’s accepted.

“However, the one thing that can be said – if anything can be said in his favour – is he wasn’t violent. He never lifted his hands.

“Some time ago he wrote a letter which he’s instructed me to hand to Your Lordship.

“It’s just basically an expression of his remorse.”

Sheriff George Way deferred sentencing until August 30 for reports and remanded Taylor.

He said: “There’s implied violence, she’s clearly meant to be threatened.”

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.