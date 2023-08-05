Dundee boyfriend from hell trashed ex’s home and covered floor with pasta sauce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee boyfriend from hell trashed ex’s home and covered floor with pasta sauce

The 32-year-old repeatedly attended his former partner's home while intoxicated, over a period of three months.

By Ross Gardiner
Taylor spilled pasta sauce across his ex-partner's floors. Image: Shutterstock.
Taylor spilled pasta sauce across his ex-partner's floors. Image: Shutterstock.

A Dundee boyfriend from hell broke into his ex’s home, burst her tumble drier and spilled pasta sauce on her carpets.

Intoxicated Alan Taylor later stumbled back to the scene with sauce stains on his trousers.

Taylor was brought from remand to Dundee Sheriff Court to admit a campaign of domestic abuse.

The couple broke up after the unemployed 32-year-old took his partner’s car without her permission on July 24 last year

However, Taylor continued contacting her and made a habit of arriving on her doorstep inebriated.

He will remain behind bars while background reports are prepared.

Joyride escalated

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion explained that last summer, Taylor’s partner drove home and found him, having been drinking, at her Linfield Street home.

She went to bed at 11.30pm and when she got up at 8am, her car was gone.

The woman received a torrent of abusive texts from Taylor before he returned, gave her the keys and left again without saying anything.

After breaking up, Taylor, formerly of Dundee‘s Lansdowne Gardens, sent her abusive voicemails and messages for the rest of the month.

Dundee Sheriff Court
Taylor appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

At the end of July, he arrived intoxicated and was asked to leave.

He told the woman: “I’ve never even hit you”, before lifting his hand. He lowered it again and laughed.

On a later occasion, intoxicated Taylor arrived to collect dog bedding and she asked him to wait outside while she gathered it.

Taylor stuck his leg in the door and entered uninvited and the woman had to dial 999, leaving the call running without saying anything.

When Taylor realised, he snatched the phone and hurled it at a kitchen cupboard, cracking the screen.

Dolmio disaster

In October, Taylor was again found intoxicated and slumped against her door.

One of the woman’s windows which had been ajar was now wide open and her home had been ransacked.

Her tumble drier door was broken and spilt pasta sauce and broken glass littered the floor.

Taylor began throwing items at her door and window, causing more damage.

He fled but returned, still wearing sauce-stained trousers, while police were carrying out inquiries at the property.

He was arrested and due to his Diazepam-fuelled condition, taken to Ninewells, where he was abusive and called police “f***ing beasts and paedophiles”.

While in the back of a police van, he repeatedly spat on the floor.

Boyfriend from hell’s letter of remorse

Taylor admitted the domestic abuse between July and October last year and threatening or abusive behaviour at the hospital.

Solicitor Ian Houston said: “This is a catalogue of serious abuse – that’s accepted.

“However, the one thing that can be said – if anything can be said in his favour – is he wasn’t violent. He never lifted his hands.

“Some time ago he wrote a letter which he’s instructed me to hand to Your Lordship.

“It’s just basically an expression of his remorse.”

Sheriff George Way deferred sentencing until August 30 for reports and remanded Taylor.

He said: “There’s implied violence, she’s clearly meant to be threatened.”

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

