Home News Courts

Danger driver hit 133mph on A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road

Krystian Muskalski was not personally present when the case called against him at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, but pled guilty to two charges via letter.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A dangerous driver has been caught doing an eye-watering 133mph on the A90 between Aberdeen and Dundee.

The 36-year-old admitted driving dangerously at more than 130mph on the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road between the entrance to Careston Castle and the junction with Stracathro.

The 36-year-old admitted driving dangerously at more than 130mph on the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road between the entrance to Careston Castle and the junction with Stracathro.

Sheriff called for accused to come to court in person

The limit in the area is 70mph.

Muskalski further admitted a second charge, under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 sections 88 and 89, of exceeding the 70mph limit on the same road from Lower Powburn to East Mondynes.

That charge states Muskalski’s average speed was 104mph.

The offences were committed on September 11 last year.

Sheriff Sean Lynch deferred sentence for Muskalski, of Citypark Way, Pilton, Edinburgh, to be personally present.

